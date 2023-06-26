Supervisor of Elections at library
The Supervisor of Elections office invites the public to visit them from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
This is a convenient way to register to vote, make changes to your voter record or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. Anyone interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen ‘Mo’ Baird.
To learn more, visit the website at votecitrus.gov, email vote@votecitrus.gov, or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Ozello Writers Guild to sell book
The Ozello Writers Guild will be selling its book, “Three Bridges to Paradise,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 28 at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals and 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. The book was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Citrus Schools to host Summer Career Fair
Looking for more than just a job? Join the Citrus Schools team and get a career to be proud of. The Citrus County School District serves more than 15,000 students and is the largest employer in the county with more than 2,500 full/part-time employees and substitutes.
Citrus is home to 23 schools, from preschool through grade 12, along with a technical college and an online school.
Citrus Schools will be holding a summer Career Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at the College of Central Florida Conference Center, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
This career fair will offer opportunities for new and experienced teachers in all areas, para pros, bus drivers, food and nutritional services, custodians and much more.
Apply on-site for a position. Applicants will be able to speak directly to department administrators and school administrators who will be on hand to answer questions. Members of the Human Resources team will also be available to help walk applicants through the entire application process online.
Learn about canning at an open house
Looking for a venue to process fruits and vegetables using the water bath canning method? Then sign up for the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Canning Open House at the Citrus County Canning Center, located at 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Guests will need to bring their own canning jars, produce and approved recipe ingredients. Extension staff will be onsite to answer questions and make sure all equipment is ready for use. The cost for the two-hour space is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as space is limited.
The next Open House Canning dates are:
- Wednesday, June 28: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, July 8: 9 to 11 a.m. or noon to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 26: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Conservative Women to meet
The Conservative Women’s Political Network (CWPNCC) will be meeting on Wednesday, June 28, in the meeting room of Angelotti’s Restaurant, 138 Heights Ave., Inverness. Come around 11:30 a.m. to order lunch. Meeting starts at 12:30 p.m.
This month’s speaker will be Republican State Committeewoman Avis Craig. She will share her background and the State meetings she attends. She will also inform the club about the upcoming election ballot including voting for judges and constitutional amendments.
The community outreach program is Jessie’s Place. They will be collecting donations in the fall. For more information, contact Peggy Simon, president, or Rosalie Matt, vice president, at 352-746-7143.