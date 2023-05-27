Tag Sale at Beth Sholom
Congregation Beth Sholom will hold a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2, in Kellner Auditorium, 92 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills (behind synagogue building). Various items will be for sale.
They are also looking for vendors to sell their goods. Spaces are available for $15 per table and must be reserved in advance.
For more information or to reserve a space, contact Irene at 352-586-2031 or Barbara at 352-513-5169.
United Way’s Power of the Purse Fundraiser
United Way’s 11th annual Power of the Purse Fundraiser, a ladies night out and designer purse auction, will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club, 505 E. Hartford St., Hernando.
Tickets are $40 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, two complimentary drinks and the chance to bid on more than 100 designer handbags.
To purchase tickets, go to their website citrusunitedway.org or call Jess Maloney at 352-795-5483. All proceeds go to benefit the United Way of Citrus County.
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary holding yard/bake sale
VFW Post 4864 Auxiliary is having their annual yard/bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, located at 10199 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Come find some "unique" treasures and lots of "goodies" at each. They have something for everyone. All proceeds go to help local veterans.
Celebrate National Trails Day on the Eco-Walk Trail
Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, with a “Summer Stroll on the Eco-Walk Trail!” This 2.2 mile loop trail at the Crystal River Preserve State Park goes through several different habitats, giving hikers many opportunities to see a variety of animals and plants while getting exercise with friends and family.
The gate to the trailhead opens at 8 a.m. and you can begin your self-guided walk any time you wish, at your own pace. This is the perfect hike for early birds as well as late risers, and for adults as well as families with young children. There are many benches along the way, built by Eagle Scout Kyle Frank in 2010. Knowledgeable State Park volunteers will be on the trail until noon to answer any questions you might have. After these volunteers leave, the trail will remain open until sunset, as it does 365 days a year.
The Eco-Walk Trail is located at the intersection of North Tallahassee Road and Curtis Tool Road. From Crystal River, drive north on U.S. Highway 19 for about four miles. Turn left (west) on Curtis Tool Road, just before the light at the hospital. The trailhead entrance will be visible from the stop sign at Tallahassee Road.
This is a free event that will be held rain or shine. The trail is a dirt path; if it rains before June 3, there may be wet or muddy spots. Also remember that there are no restrooms at this location. For more information, call the Crystal River State Parks at 352-228-6028.
Citrus Writers to be at 'Coffee and type'
Citrus Writers, a nonprofit group, will be at the meet and greet drop-by event “Coffee and type” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto. Refreshments provided.
For more information, email Beryl at berylstj@gmail.com.