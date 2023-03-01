League of Women Voters plans luncheon
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County's Spring Luncheon and annual meeting will begin at noon on Saturday, March 11, at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, Grille Room, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa. The public is invited.
The guest speaker will be Sunshine Arnold, chief executive officer of CASA (Citrus Abuse Shelter Association). She will give a presentation on the organization, as well as current concerns. There will be a collection of needed articles for CASA residents so feel free to bring donation items if you wish.
To reserve a seat, email lwvcc2013@gmail.com or call 631-790-7933 for more information. The deadline for reservations is March 3. Ask for the menu choices and give your menu choice when making reservations.
Payment including tax and gratuity is $25.04 per person. Credit cards are required. Cash is not accepted. There will be raffles and a 50/50.
Riders to stage inaugural Chili Cookoff
VFW Post 8189 Riders Group is having its inaugural Chili Cookoff at 4 p.m. on March 4, 8856 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa.
Bring your own special chili. Entry fee is $10. First place prize is $200, second place prize is $100 and third place prize is $50.
Any questions can be directed to Shelly at 727-902-5482. This is a fundraising event that helps support their core programs and allows them to make a difference for veterans and the community.
Clerk’ office has smartphone app
Citrus County Clerk of Courts is excited to announce the release of a new smartphone application. This app will serve as a new way for the organizations to provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The Citrus County Clerk of Courts app was developed by TheGovApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as: clerk’s welcome; online record search; restraining orders and injunctions; property auctions; board agenda and minutes; jury information; public records requests; calendar; and marriage kiosk.
The Citrus County Clerk of Courts app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Citrus Co Clerk of Courts FL”. For more information or questions, contact PIO@citrusclerk.org.
Clerk of Court slates info session
The Citrus County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s office will hold its first Clerk Services Public Information session from 9 to 11 a.m. on March 29, providing citizens an opportunity to learn more about navigating the Clerk’s office website, services, and initiatives.
Additional sessions are slated quarterly, with the next sessions occurring in June, September and December.
The March 29 session will be held at the Citrus County Realtors Association training room, located at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto.
The information provided in the sessions will include but is not limited to: how to sign up for Recording Activity Notification (RAN), online jury excusal process, online official records and courts records search, board meetings/minutes, passports and marriage licenses, and JustFOIA public records and general information questions.
To register for the March session, contact the office at 352-341-6424, option 9; or by email at pio@citrusclerk.org.
Holistic Health Expo on tap
The inaugural Nature Coast Holistic Health Expo will be March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.
Visit a variety of vendors to learn about Reiki, sound healing, crystals, massage, chiropractic, auras and more. A car show, food vendors and bloodmobile will be on site.
Speaker topics include nutrition, medical marijuana, physical health and mindset shift. There will also be demonstrations of Tai Chi, Qi Gong, yoga, dance and cardio.
Enter with a $5 donation; children younger than 12 are free. For more information, contact Ellen at 210-240-4016.