Community cat program temporarily paused
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will not be accepting community cats for their Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) program on Tuesday, June 6. The program will resume the following Tuesday.
It is recommended that healthy cats found outside are left alone during the week that services are suspended at the shelter. Nationally, only 2 percent of cats are picked up by their owners when they end up in shelters, but are up to 13 times more likely to make it home when allowed to remain in the community. Please allow these cats the best chance of finding their way home.
CCAS extends special thanks to their volunteers, fosters and community partners who support the TNVR program. For any questions or concerns during the program suspension, call 352-746-8200.
June Master Gardener Plant Seminars
The topic for the June Master Gardener Plant Seminars is “Butterfly Gardening.” These seminars will identify some of the butterflies found in Citrus County and discuss the need for host plants as well as nectar plants. Other butterfly needs will be included, which will help in becoming a successful butterfly gardener.
The seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: June 8 at Citrus Springs, June 14 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, June 21 at Floral City, June 22 at Homosassa, June 26 at Coastal in Crystal River and June 28 at Inverness.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on June 19 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer any gardening questions at the Extension office: 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) Fishing Club will meet at 7 p.m. on June 12 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The meeting will feature local fishing guide Captain Nick Warrington. He is an experienced captain who has been fishing Florida's Gulf Coast since he could walk.
Whether a novice or a pro, Warrington’s presentation will ensure that your fishing experience is an enjoyable one. His talk will cover his experience fishing the Nature Coast from his 31-foot Cape Horn craft, as well as boating and fishing techniques and his experiences on the beautiful offshore areas of the Gulf.
The club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms and other information is available on the club Facebook page and their website at naturecoastangler.com.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. on June 13 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present, "Myth or Truth." He will talk about the free online database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog, and the pros and cons of the family tree.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, email Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.