Park & Rec seeks exhibitors for expo
Citrus County Parks and Recreation would like to invite businesses and organizations to their first annual Parks and Recreation Outdoors Expo, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
The goal of this event is to encourage residents, whether they are seasoned, new, or year-long residents, to explore and discover outdoor recreational activities.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Being an exhibitor at this event is free, as the main goal is to provide information to the public. If interested in this event as an exhibitor, email Recreation Program Specialist Alice Mary Herden at alice.herden@citrusbocc.com to receive an exhibitor application form.
For any questions, call 352-527-7540.
Save money, take Smart Driver Course
Instructor Phillip Mulrain will offer the AARP Smart Driver Course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Homosassa Library.
The state mandates a three-year insurance discount for those who complete the course.
To register, call 352-628-7633. Courses for Citrus County can be found on the AARP website at aarp.org; follow prompts for Smart Driver Course.
Key needs donations for dinner auction
The Key Training Center will be hosting its 2023 Annual Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
The event is attended by 300-400 people from Citrus and surrounding counties each year. The funds raised will go towards scholarships for more than 40 unfunded clients that attend the Key Training Center, which equates to roughly $400,000 a year.
Key Training is currently looking for donations (items/gift cards/trips/etc.) to place in the live and silent auction for the event.
For questions, information on donating, or if you need to schedule a pick-up for an item that is too large to mail, call 352-795-5541, ext. 312.
Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, from 5 to 8 p.m. every third Friday of the month in Historic Downtown Inverness.
Entertainment varies every month. The roads will close at 3 p.m. and the car club will begin parking cars starting at 3:30 p.m.
Summer swim lessons available
Swim lessons are available for parents and tots, preschool classes, and level one through three classes.
Early registration is recommended as there are limited classes throughout the summer. The registration fee is $45, payable by cash or check, for each session which has eight classes. You must register in person at the pool.
The pool is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for water aerobics/lap swim from 10 to 11 a.m. and for senior/adult swim from 11 a.m. to noon. The pool is open for public swimming Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.