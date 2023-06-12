Park & Rec seeks exhibitors for expo

Citrus County Parks and Recreation would like to invite businesses and organizations to their first annual Parks and Recreation Outdoors Expo, to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.

