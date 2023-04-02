Knights to hold blood drive
The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 Our Lady of Grace Parish will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
This Easter season drive presents an excellent opportunity to provide the gift of life to those in need. Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation including an E-gift card for all donors.
For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
Sunshine Poets to hold poetry workshop
Are you a poet looking to advance your craft? Are you struggling with finding the right way to complete a specific poem? Are you looking for feedback from like-minded poets?
Join the Sunshine Poets of Citrus County at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Coastal Region Library in Crystal River for a poetry workshop.
Participants will be able to bring their work to share with the poets in order to receive advice and gentle critique from experienced writers. Celebrate the beautiful art of poetry and grow in your skill as a poet.
Library programs are free and open to the public. To register for this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Art Center Nature Coast Photo Exhibit
The Art Center Nature Coast Photo Exhibit will be accepting framed photographs from Citrus County residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
Awards and reception will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14. All are invited. Winners will be announced at that time.
A full prospectus can be found at: artcenterofcitruscounty.org/nature-coast-exhibit-prospectus. For more information, contact the Art Center at 352-746-7606.
Senior Friends for Life to meet
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. on April 12 at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Dr., Inverness. They will order from the menu and lunch will be served at noon.
The Restaurant Tour will take the group to Ruby Tuesday on April 26, 2235 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. Call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Pat at 352-795-5822.
Attend a fashion show in Inverness
Known for bringing style shows with unique features to Citrus County, the GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness will showcase clothes that can be purchased on site at their upcoming fashion show on Saturday, April 15, at the First Presbyterian Church of Inverness.
In recent years, a show featuring bridal dresses through the century and one featuring authentic Chinese clothes dating back hundreds of years were crowd pleasers.
This show, coordinated by Janet of Sarasota, will bring one-of-a-kind fashions and accessories that attendees can try on, purchase and take home without a trip to an out-of-town store.
Lunch, opportunity baskets and door prizes will also be on the day’s schedule.
Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance. Call Becky at 727-512-9981.
Profits from the event will go into the club’s scholarship fund which offers scholarship help to girls graduating from Citrus High School.