Democratic Women's Club to meet
The next monthly meeting of the Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Note the change of location for the month of April only.
The guest speaker will be Michaella Babrich, Family and Dependency Mediator for the Fifth Circuit Judicial Court. A short business meeting will follow.
Meet the candidates in Pine Ridge
Residents of Pine Ridge are invited to meet the candidates for the upcoming Pine Ridge Board of Directors election.
Meet the candidates from 2-4 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Pine Ridge Community Center, 5690 W. Pine Ridge Drive, Pine Ridge.
North Suncoast Conservatives to meet
North Suncoast Conservative Club will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Seagrass Restaurant, 10386 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
This month's speaker is Pastor Jack Martin, former candidate for District 12, U.S. House of Representatives.
He will be giving details about his upcoming invitation to join other clergy along the southern U.S. border. The invitation to join this mission was an honor.
The club will also be discussing the poll taken and scholarship plans.
Golf Game Fundamentals with Keith Newell
Local golf instructor Keith Newell will be giving presentations at local library branches on how to nail all those tricky shots.
With years of experience on his side, Newell will help you lower your golf score and help you play your best game in all kinds of tricky situations like sand traps, from behind trees, from the rough and more.
The remaining presentations will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, at the Lakes Region branch in Inverness; and at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at the Homosassa branch.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For more information, call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
BOCC seeks applications for board
The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking applications for the Value Adjustment Board (VAB).
This board is seeking one qualified regular member to fill the vacancy. Eligible applicants must reside full-time and own property within the boundaries of Citrus County, as approved by the BOCC.
The VAB meets several times each year at the Citrus County Courthouse, located at 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness. The purpose of this board is to consider and render a decision on all Special Magistrate recommendations regarding appeals of property assessed values, classifications and exemptions.
Applications can be accessed online at citrusclerk.org/DocumentCenter/View/209. Completed applications should be sent to the Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, Attention: Value Adjustment Board, 110 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness, FL 34450.