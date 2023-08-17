Gator Club Kickoff Party scholarship fundraiser is Saturday
The Citrus County Gator Club Kickoff Party scholarship fundraiser will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Citrus County Builders Association in Lecanto.
Guest speaker will be Willie Jackson. There will be food, fun, entertainment, raffles, silent auction, giveaways and an open bar. The event is catered by Heidi’s Souper Salads & More.
Price is $20 at the door; children 10 and under are free. Bring a non-perishable food item for Citrus County Blessings and receive a free raffle ticket. Sponsor tables are $400 for eight guests and include special signage and acknowledgement.
All proceeds benefit The Citrus County Gator Club Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 352-302-5350 or go online to www.citruscounty gatorclub.com.
USCG Auxiliary: Boating Safety Course Aug. 19
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa is here to help you learn or refresh the necessary skills so you may have an amazing boating experience.
Register to take the Coast Guard-approved “About Boating Safely” course, which is being offered to aid you in becoming an educated and improved boater.
Join their experienced team from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the West Citrus Community Center.
After successfully completing the test, students will be sent the Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly be eligible for discounts on boat insurance.
Did you know that anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, must have a “Safe Boater” card to legally operate a vessel with a 10 HP motor or greater? The establishment of a good foundation for safe boating is a must for anyone operating a boat or PWC.
The course is being offered at a cost of $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. They apply a discount for family members sharing a book. Location: West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa, FL 34448.
Space is limited so RSVP today by contacting Dee Imhoff at george.dooris@saintleo.edu, or https://tinyurl.com/2p9burfh. Follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/uscg aux154.
Knights to hold blood drive this Saturday
The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the traditional third Saturday, Aug. 19, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
The need for precious blood is never ending and does not depend on the seasons, so they urgently ask that all possible donors attend this summer drive.
Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and $20 E-gift cards for all donors. For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
The June 17 blood drive collected 14 units from 15 donors at the council hall, and three units from two donors at a LifeSouth facility, for a total of 17 units of precious blood from 17 donors.
Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Auction
Orchids of all kinds will be on the block at the Nature Coast Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Auction on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Preview will open at 11 a.m. and auction will begin at noon.
Bidding will be conducted by an AOS auctioneer. Open to the public with no entry fee. Cash/credit cards accepted for purchases. It will be located in the fellowship hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill.
For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Museum presents Kids’ Crafternoon
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum presents free events for children on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
On Aug. 19, the museum will host a free Kids’ Crafternoon all about bees, in celebration of National Honeybee Day. Guest host Alice Herden, naturalist with Citrus County Parks & Recreation, will lead a lesson and provide related crafts.
Each event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and is recommended for children ages 3 and older. Since space is limited, parents and guardians should pre-register by calling the museum at 352-341-6428.
Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults during the entirety of this program. For more information, email museum @citrusbocc.com or visit www.cccourthouse.org.