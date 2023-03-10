Elks hosting Card and Game Party

Ladies of the Elks (LOE), an auxiliary of Elks Lodge No. 2693 in Homosassa, is sponsoring a Card and Game Party to benefit the charities supported by the Lodge and LOE beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Lodge, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa. Lunch will be served at noon.

