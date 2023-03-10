Elks hosting Card and Game Party
Ladies of the Elks (LOE), an auxiliary of Elks Lodge No. 2693 in Homosassa, is sponsoring a Card and Game Party to benefit the charities supported by the Lodge and LOE beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Lodge, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa. Lunch will be served at noon.
All are welcome; bring your cards or a game you would like to play. Arrange your table of four and plan to play cards or a game of your choice.
Tickets are $20 and include lunch and chances for raffle baskets, door prizes and drawings. Call Edna at 352-628-3362 for tickets and information.
Homosassa River Republican Club to meet
Join the Homosassa River Republican Club meeting on March 16 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa. The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The speaker this month will be Steve Howard, county administrator for Citrus County. A short business meeting will be held. Non-members are welcome. A full menu is available for dining on your own.
Call Don Farley at 716-353-6621 for any questions.
Upcoming meetings will be the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Marguerita Grill. Next meeting is April 20.
Sunset Drum Circle on March 12
The next Second Sunday Sunset Drum Circle will begin at 5 p.m. on March 12 at the last picnic shelter at Fort Island Gulf Beach, 16000 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River.
This free community event is now in its 16th year, and everyone is welcome including children (under supervision) as it is a family-friendly gathering. The drum circle happens the second Sunday of the month through the year, about two hours before sunset. Know that if it is raining at start time, the event will be canceled.
For more information, visit Citrus County Drum Circle on Facebook or call Charlotte at 352-344-8009 and leave a message for a return call. Starting in April it will be at 6 p.m. through September.
Memory Improvement workshop to be held
Remember Vets, a nonprofit organization, is offering a free Memory Improvement Training Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18, at 2180 N.W. 12th Ave., Crystal River.
This workshop includes: 21 memory techniques, tips and tricks to improve your memory, three keys for remembering anything, one rule for remembering everything, how to remember lists of items in sequence (errands, appointments, etc.), three rules for remembering names and three ways to defeat absentmindedness.
Vets Appreciation committee to meet
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will conduct its initial meeting to discuss the framework and supportable events for Citrus County’s Annual Veterans Appreciation Week for 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the conference room of the Citrus County Chronicle building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
All veteran service organizations and interested organizations, civic groups and individuals are encouraged to attend and participate.