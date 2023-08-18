Gator Club Kickoff Party scholarship fundraiser is today
The Citrus County Gator Club Kickoff Party scholarship fundraiser will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Citrus County Builders Association in Lecanto.
Guest speaker will be Willie Jackson. There will be food, fun, entertainment, raffles, silent auction, giveaways and an open bar. Catered by Heidi’s Souper Salads & More.
Price is $20 at the door; children 10 and younger are free. Bring a nonperishable food item for Citrus County Blessings and receive a free raffle ticket. Sponsor tables are $400 for eight guests and include special signage and acknowledgement.
All proceeds benefit The Citrus County Gator Club Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 352-302-5350.
ERA American Suncoast Realty holding fundraiser for CASA
CJ Dixon, the current owner of ERA American Suncoast Realty, has decided to create a charitable foundation in the name of his father Richard Dixon, founder of ERA American Suncoast Realty in 1980.
The Richard Dixon Memorial Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, is the engine behind the ERA Jail and Bail event, and the real estate agents at ERA are the fuel. In its inaugural year, the ERA Jail and Bail event has already raised thousands and is on its way to exceeding the fundraising goal.
Each year a different organization will be supported. This year’s fundraiser is in support of the Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), which provides shelter, support and resources for domestic abuse victims.
Donations can be made online through ERAJailandBail.com or by check.
Heritage Council upcoming summer meeting set Aug. 29
The summer quarterly meeting of the Floral City Heritage Council has taken a twist. Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Community House will be reserved for members and invited guests only for an evening of “Summer Whites, Lights and Delights.”
This will be an evening to recognize the council’s valuable volunteers with awards, camaraderie and an Ice Cream Social Bar. Attendees need to bring nothing except themselves dressed in white, and the council will provide the lights and delights.
Individuals considering joining the council may do so, and if received by Aug. 25, may attend this gathering.
For more information, call chair Terri Hartman at 352-726-6644, or leave a message at 352-419-4257. Visit the website at www.floralcityhc.org.
Church to offer takeout barbecue chicken
Floral City United Methodist Church is holding a take-out barbecue chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m., or until they run out, on Aug. 26 at 8478 E. Marvin St. across from the elementary school.
Meal includes barbecue chicken, potato salad, baked beans and pineapple upside down cake for a donation of $10.
For more information, call 352-344-1771.
High school exam retakes signup open now
The fall administration of the Florida Statewide Assessment Program for Retakes will be administered beginning Sept. 11. Persons needing to take any of these assessments may contact any of the high schools and arrange to test with their students during regular school hours.
If they are unable to take the assessment during this time, they will need to contact Ms. Hamzawi to make an appointment and find an alternate time and location.
When calling the schools, contact the following people:
Crystal River High School: Elizabeth Moran, 352-795-4641, ext. 4814.
Lecanto High School: Catrina Ecklund, 352-746-2334, ext. 4207.
Citrus High School: Jamie Fehrenbach, 352-726-2241, ext. 4554.
To schedule for an alternate time and location, for any questions about the administrations or to determine if this test meets your requirements for high school graduation, contact Caitlin Hamzawi at 352-726-1931, ext. 2244.
Deadline for signing up is Friday, Sept. 1.