Help for new online permitting portal
The Citrus County Department of Growth Management’s Building Division successfully launched their new online permitting portal on Monday, April 24. Since then, there have been 857 accounts created, 923 applications submitted, 517 permits issued and 3,347 inspections completed. Staff are committed to making this a positive experience for all users and appreciate the community’s patience and support during this transition.
Help is available for those learning to use the new system. If you have applied for a permit and need assistance, contact 352-527-5310.
Those requiring assistance with setting up a new portal account should call 352-341-8795 or visit the contractor window located at the Lecanto Government Building, 3600 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Building Division staff are available to assist with portal set-up, scanning plans and navigating the new system.
Supervisor of Elections at market
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Inverness Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, located at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office 352-564-7120.
Entomologist to speak to Wildlife Club
Entomologist Tarolyn Frisbie, Public Education Specialist, will speak at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
Topics will include the mosquito life cycle, diseases they carry, mosquito prevention around your home and the role of the Citrus County mosquito control program. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for many free wildlife handouts and information and light refreshments.
There will be a door prize and a 50/50 drawing held to benefit the NCUU. Wildlife Club meetings are always free and all are welcome. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384 or blr768@tampabay.rr.com.
Celebrate 40 years with Friends
The community is invited to attend the 40-year anniversary celebration of Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at the Wings Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa. Light refreshments will be provided.
For more information call 352-249-1470, visit friendsofcitrus.org or “Friends of Citrus” on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn to boat safely with USCGA
Register to take the U.S. Coast Guard-approved “About Boating Safely” course that is being offered by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in a virtual learning format. Join the experienced team from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and May 27, from the comfort of your own home.
The course is being offered at a cost of $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. They will apply a discount for family members sharing a book.