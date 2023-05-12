Help for new online permitting portal

The Citrus County Department of Growth Management’s Building Division successfully launched their new online permitting portal on Monday, April 24. Since then, there have been 857 accounts created, 923 applications submitted, 517 permits issued and 3,347 inspections completed. Staff are committed to making this a positive experience for all users and appreciate the community’s patience and support during this transition.

