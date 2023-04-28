New York Club to hold May luncheon
The New York Club of Citrus County is holding its May luncheon at noon on May 16 at the American Legion at 6585 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River.
The lunch menu choices are: lasagna with garlic bread and salad or breaded pork chop with apple sauce, mashed potatoes, a veggie and salad, or cold-sliced chicken Caesar salad. Rolls, coffee, ice tea and Spumoni for dessert. Tax and tip included for $18 per person.
Deadline to receive checks for reservation is Saturday, May 6. All checks must be sent to The New York Club, PO Box 56, Lecanto, FL 34460. Write your choices for your lunch on the bottom left memo line. Checks for meals, dues and trips must be on separate checks.
Any questions about your lunch, call Veronica at 352-445-1997.
If you are interested in joining the club next season, call Marie Socha at 1-845-667-2900 in charge of membership. Their season runs from October through May.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) will hold their next monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. on May 8 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa
The speaker will be Captain Socrates of Silver Lining Fishing who will discuss, “Sight Fishing for Trophy Redfish and How to Catch Them.” Captain Socrates, who specializes in sight fishing for tailing redfish along the Nature Coast, will share his how-to techniques with the club members.
The Nature Coast Anglers meetings are held at 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Moose Lodge. The club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms and other information is available on the club Facebook page and their website at www.naturecoastangler.com.
Garden Club to hold last meeting until new season
The Garden Club of Crystal River will host the last meeting of their calendar year at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
The public is welcome to attend the first time as a guest. The Garden Club will reconvene in September to begin a new calendar of events. For more information, visit their website at gardenclubofcrystalriver.com.
Trump Club 45 to meet
Citrus County Trump Club 45 will be having a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Realtors building, 714 Scarboro Ave., Lecanto. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Keynote speaker will be Cathi Chamberlin speaking on “Political Weaponization of the Department of Justice.”
For more information, call Billy Cayce, president, at 352-322-3097.
Oakwood Village HOA to meet
The Oakwood Village Homeowners Association will hold a quarterly members meeting from 1-2 p.m. on May 3 at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.