Primary school plans fete for veterans
Inverness Primary School will host a Veterans Dinner and Program on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the school, 206 S. Line Ave., Inverness. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30.
All veterans are invited to wear their military uniform, shirts or dress attire. RSVPs are requested by Friday, Feb. 10. For more information, call 352-726-2632.
Homosassa River Republican Club to meet
Join the Homosassa River Republican Club at their meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Marguerita Grill, 10200 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
The doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. Non-members are welcome. A short business meeting will be held.
A full menu is available for dining. Call Don Farley at 716-353-6621 for any questions. The speaker is Calvin Adams Jr., candidate for Citrus County Sheriff.
The club will be collecting the annual membership dues during the February meeting. The dues will remain at $15 single and $20 family.
Upcoming meetings will be the third Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Marguerita Grill. Next meeting is March 16.
Church to host ABC of Dementia workshop
The First Christian Church of Inverness will host an ABC of Dementia workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 11, located at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
The workshop, to be conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia, will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.
While the workshop is designed for care partners of loved ones living with dementia, people already experiencing dementia are welcome to attend.
Though the workshop is free and open to the public, registration is requested for planning purposes. To make reservations, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
New York Club holding February lunch
Come join the New York Club of Citrus County for lunch at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
It is $18 per person, tax and tip included. Drinks available from the bar.
Deadline to RSVP is Saturday, Feb. 11. For any questions about the lunch, call Veronica at 352-445-1997.
Those interested in joining the club, call Marie at 845-667-2900. Dues are $10 per person, per season. Members don't have to be from New York to join.
Donations for CASA will be accepted during the lunch. Any everyday necessities for women, men, children and pets are needed, including cleaning products, used cell phones and cartridges.
League of Women Voters to meet Feb. 11
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County has invited Mark Moore, president of the Science Education, Training and Support Foundation, as the guest speaker for the Feb. 11 meeting.
The meeting will be at 1 p.m. at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Moore will give a presentation on SETS and what the foundation does to support education in the sciences.
All who are interested are invited. For more information call 631-790-7933.
Auxiliary slates boating safety course
The public is invited to register to take the Coast Guard-approved “About Boating Safely” course being offered in a virtual learning format by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa.
The course will be offered from 6:45-9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 24. After successfully completing the test, participants will be sent the Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly eligible for discounts on boat insurance.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, must have a Safe Boater card to legally operate a vessel with a 10-HP motor or greater. The establishment of a good foundation for safe boating is a must for anyone operating a boat or PWC.
Cost is $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. There is a discount for family members sharing a book.
Space is limited, so RSVP no later than Feb. 12 to ensure enough time to receive a textbook. Contact Dee Imhoff at hal1414@tampabay.rr.com, or go to tinyurl.com/2p9burfh. Follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/uscgaux154.