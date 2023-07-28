Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash at library
Many Harry Potter fans feel that July 31 should be a national holiday in celebration of Harry’s birthday. Since we know that isn’t possible, the Floral City Library is going to do the next best thing.
Join the staff and volunteers in a celebration like no other. Play for the Floral City House Cup. Make your very own wand and practice spells, get assigned to your house, participate in crafts and activities – there’s plenty of fun for the whole family. You never know what you might find at Floral City’s Hogwarts. You don’t want to miss this event.
Harry Potter’s Birthday Bash will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Floral City Library.
To keep up-to-date on this and all other programs offered by Citrus County Library System, visit the website at citruslibraries .org, call your nearest branch
Workshop on starting a cottage food business
Thinking about opening a home-based food business? Interested in selling food products that you make in your own home? Do you want to sell your home-made baked goods, candies, preserves and more to the general public? If so, you don’t want to miss this workshop.
This hybrid (in person and virtual option) workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto. If attending virtually, the link will be sent after registration via email.
The cottage food bill allows individuals to manufacture, sell and store certain types of “cottage food” products in an unlicensed home kitchen. This workshop will provide one with the opportunity to connect with experts in the community, get answers to business questions and challenges and obtain information on starting or building a business.
Pre-registration is required and the fee of $15 is due by Aug. 2. Registration is payable by check, cash or online. To register and pay online: tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
Make checks payable to “University of Florida” and mail or pay in person at: UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Suite 1, Lecanto, FL 34461.
For more information, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County at 352-527-5700.
NAMI opens additional office space in Lecanto
Walk-in resource assistance will be available beginning Aug. 2 at NAMI Citrus’ additional office space located in the Lifestream building at 3828 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
The office will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. NAMI offers educational brochures as well as resource information for behavioral health. Resources are also available through the toll-free phone number 844-687-6264 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A free, daytime peer support group, Connections, will be held by NAMI from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 at the Lifestream location. This group will meet on the second and fourth Tuesday monthly. For information, call 844-687-6264.
CCSO citizen-in-need outreach event
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting “Here to Help,” a citizen-in-need outreach initiative, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Daystar Life Center, 6751 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
Services to be provided during this event are: hot meals, food supply, hygiene bags, food stamps, haircuts, clothing/blankets, substance abuse, mental health, peer support, veteran services, pet services and supplies, employment agencies, vaccinations, health screenings, wound care and pregnancy assistance.
For information, contact Sydney Frisbie at 352-201-2640 or Rachel Montgomery at 352-422-5941.
Supervisor of Elections in Homosassa
The Supervisor of Elections office will hold an outreach event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022. If you have not already requested a vote-by-mail ballot this year for the 2024 Elections and would like to, visit the website votecitrus.gov to request online or call the office at 352-564-7120.