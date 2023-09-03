Learn history of amber at library

When most of us think of gemstones, we think of diamonds, sapphires, rubies or emeralds, bright and sparkling rocks formed over the span of millions of years through the process of heat and pressure. Those traditional gemstones that we so covet are formed from a variety of minerals deep within the earth and are either mined or make their way to the surface via a variety of geologic processes.

