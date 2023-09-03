Learn history of amber at library
When most of us think of gemstones, we think of diamonds, sapphires, rubies or emeralds, bright and sparkling rocks formed over the span of millions of years through the process of heat and pressure. Those traditional gemstones that we so covet are formed from a variety of minerals deep within the earth and are either mined or make their way to the surface via a variety of geologic processes.
Amber, on the other hand, is another beast entirely. Rather than originating directly from the earth, amber is formed from fossilized tree resin that hardens over thousands of years to form that iconic golden-yellow jewel that has attracted people for eons. Not only is it beautiful, but amber is known for preserving plant material, insects and anything else from the environment that gets stuck in the sap while it’s fresh, which in modern times offers a priceless snapshot into what the world looked like in the past.
On Friday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m., the SETS Foundation will be at the Lakes Region Library in Inverness to give a presentation on amber, its history, and how it forms. Learn how to tell fake amber from the real deal, and take a field trip back in time with this unique and fascinating gemstone.
Library programs are free and available to everyone. For more information, call your local branch, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram or visit citruslibraries.org.
Seven Rivers offers Ostomy Support Group
Bravera Health Seven Rivers is now offering an Ostomy Support Group from 3 to 4 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month, located in the third floor Orthopedic Conference Room at Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
This is a support and education group for people who are living with an ostomy, regardless of their cancer diagnosis. The group will discuss adjusting to living with an ostomy, care and strategies for coping. It is an opportunity for participants to provide each other with emotional and practical support and to share information and experiences.
Topics may include: Education around ostomy care and supplies, adjusting to life with an ostomy, impact of an ostomy on intimate relationships and coping strategies.
Church has English classes
ESL (English as a Second Language) is being offered at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 12 at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
A group of trained individuals will help with simple words and phrases to help with communication by those who are learning to speak English. There is no charge for the class, however books may be purchased if desired.
Enter the property at North Elkcam Boulevard. For more information, call the church office at 352-489-1688. No church affiliation is required and the classes are open to anyone who needs them.
Food, non-food items available
Food and non-food items are available from 9 a.m. on Sept. 23 at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs, while supplies last. These two ministries are open to anyone who has a need and there is no charge.
Enter the church property from North Citrus Springs Boulevard and a supply of paper products, detergents, personal items and more will be brought to your car. Drive around, following the driveway, and food items will also be brought to the vehicle. Then, exit onto North Elkcam Boulevard.
Items vary based on availability. North Oak Church is located at the intersection of North Citrus Springs Boulevard and North Elkcam Boulevard in Citrus Springs. More information on the website: northoakbc.org.