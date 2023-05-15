Homosassa library seeks donations
The Friends of the Homosassa Library are seeking donations of books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games. They request that books, paperbacks and hardcovers, be gently used and in good condition.
Donations can be dropped off at the library, located at 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa, on the corner of Grandmarch and Grover Cleveland Blvd.
Transport of large book donations can be arranged by calling the library at 352-628-5626 and leaving a contact phone number. The Friends will arrange to pick them up.
The Friends are a non-profit organization with only volunteers and all of its funds benefit the library. Its primary source of income is its two book sales each year which bring in $5,000-$7,000 each. Books are sold at 50 cents each for paperbacks and $2-$3 for hardcovers.
Center to host workshop about falls
Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. In June, the West Citrus Community Center will host a free four-week workshop emphasizing practical strategies to manage falls, in partnership with Gamba & Associates Health Education, Elder Options and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.
“A Matter of Balance” is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Participants learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and exercise to increase strength and balance.
The workshops will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays now thru 16 through June 8, located at 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa. For more information or to register, contact Laura Gamba at lgamba@live.com.
Take a trip to Museum of Natural History
Join the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center for a trip to the Florida Museum of Natural History on Saturday, June 3.
The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from the Citrus County Resource Center. Trip cost is $55 per person and includes the motor coach to Gainesville, access to the museum’s Always on Display exhibits, admission to the Butterfly Rainforest, special “Spiders Alive!” exhibit and boxed lunch.
Tickets are available at the Citrus County Resource Center or by calling 352-527-5952. Seating is limited, so reserve your ticket by May 20. Payment is due within seven days of registration and tickets are non-refundable. Proceeds go to benefit the Friends of the Nature Coast Volunteer Center.
Concert Choir to begin summer rehearsals
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will begin rehearsals for its summer series of concerts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, held at First Presbyterian Church of Inverness, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
Concerts are set for Aug. 5 and 6 with more details to come. This summer's program is titled "Songs That Make You Smile!" and singers are welcome through June 3. Arrive by 9:45 a.m. to sign up and receive and pay for your music.
For any questions, call 352-634-3927.
TOO FAR to meet May 25
Aquatic plants of the Nature Coast and what makes wetlands important to our everyday lives will be among the topics that Capt. Jodi Spaulding, a Florida Master Naturalist and member of the Florida Native Plant Society since 2012, will explore at the meeting of TOO FAR beginning at 6:30 p.m. on May 25, located at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness.
Spaulding is a certified U.S. Coast Guard Captain who enjoys exploring Florida's waterways and hidden gems, which lead her to become a guide and the owner of Nature Coast Eco Tours.
The public is invited. There will be no dinner prior to this meeting but refreshments will be available. For more information, call 352-332-7576.