Homosassa River Alliance to meet
The Homosassa River Alliance will hold this month’s meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the Homosassa Civic Club, 5330 S. Mason Creek Road, Homosassa.
Guest speaker will be Gary Kuhl, nature photographer. Also, awards will be presented to four young students from Citrus County who will present their science fair projects to members and guests.
Their projects excelled in the area of environmental science. Join the Homosassa River Alliance in celebrating these future scientists.
Spring Art on the Avenue this Friday
Spring Art on the Avenue featuring local artist-owned and -operated galleries on Citrus Avenue in Crystal River will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 10.
This is a free event including demonstrations, drawings for artist-donated art and light refreshments. Many local artists will be at each shop to share with the public their work and how the pieces are created.
Participating galleries are Anchored Souls, Coastal Art Gallery, Franklin Anderson Gallery and Glass Werx. Once it is dark out, look for the lighted pathways. For more information, call 352-228-8800.
This is the last event for the season. Next Art on the Avenue will be in November.
Poker run will raise money for charity
The Crystal River Eagle Riders Aerie 4272 invites riders to take to the road Saturday, March 11, to help raise money for Steve Chamberland’s 50 Legs charity.
The organization provides amputees with the necessary care and prosthetics they could not otherwise afford, in order to help them lead happier, healthier, more productive lives.
The Riders will stage the 12th Annual Al Mortz and Inaugural Philip Teresi Run beginning with registration from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Eagles Aerie 4272, 5340 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd. Homosassa.
Kickstands up at 11 a.m. Stops will include: IRRU social club, first; American Legion Post 237, second; American Legion Post 155, third; American Legion Post 166, fourth; ending back at Crystal River Eagles Aerie 4272.
A donation of $15 is requested, which includes a 50/50 drawing at every stop, raffles, best poker hand prizes of $100 for first and $50 for second, $25 for the worst hand, and a meal and entertainment by the Phoenix Band at the end.
For more information, call Eagle Rider President Peter Fiorentino, 352-442-1733. Everyone is welcome to participate. Any monetary donations or items to raffle are appreciated.
Memory Improvement workshop set
Remember Vets, a nonprofit organization, is offering a free Memory Improvement Training Workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18, at 2180 N.W. 12th Ave., Crystal River.
This workshop includes: 21 memory techniques, tips and tricks to improve your memory, three keys for remembering anything, one rule for remembering everything, how to remember lists of items in sequence (errands, appointments, etc.), three rules for remembering names and three ways to defeat absentmindedness.
Have you ever misplaced your eyeglasses, car keys, or even your car? Have you ever gone into a room and didn’t remember why you were there or opened the refrigerator door and then wondered what you wanted from inside?
This training will substantially help those who attend to remember where they put things and more.
All participants must pre-register online at remembervets.com/events, no later than March 15.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Cheese, milk, butter, kid-friendly snacks, and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: C-Chargers/iPhone chargers and paper towels.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.