Community Charity Drive Thru slated
Citrus Hills Women's Club is having a Community Charity Drive Thru from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, in the parking lot at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando.
The drive thru is for the Family Resource Center (nonperishable food items, gently used clothing), CASA (cooking spices, juices for kids, toilet paper, hygiene items, diapers, HE laundry detergent), Carter School (diaper wipes, size three to six diapers, pull-ups, summer toys and gently worn "play wear" sizes 18 months to 6X), and Pet Meals (unopened dry or canned, dog or cat food of any size or brand).
CHWC invites members and Citrus County residents to participate. For more information, call Carol at 352-860-2818.
Kiwanis of West Citrus to meet
Kiwanis of West Citrus is now meeting at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at Oysters of Crystal River, 606 SE. U.S. Highway 19.
Membership is open now and the next meeting will be March 29.
A light meal is provided for nominal charge. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a member, attend the meeting on March 29 or call Jim Morton at 603-370-0569.
A garage sale is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29 at the American Legion on U.S. Highway 41. Proceeds will be used for their projects for children in the Citrus County community and scholarships.
Kiwanis of West Citrus sponsors Key Clubs at CRHS and LHS, Builders Club at Lecanto Middle School, Aktion Club at the Presbyterian Church in Dunnellon for disabled adults and a field day for Key Training Center and CREST school every year.
Homosassa Library Friends plan book sale
The Friends of the Homosassa Library will hold their Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 30; from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 31; and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
On sale will be thousands of paperback and hardcover books, CDs, DVDs, jigsaw puzzles and games. Paperbacks cost 50 cents each, hardcovers will cost $2 and $3 each. All proceeds benefit the library.
National Take a Walk in the Park Day
National Take a Walk in the Park Day is coming and walkers of all ages are invited to stop by the Floral City Library’s Linear Park between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, to join in on the fun.
There will be a StoryWalk, sidewalk chalk, hopscotch and more. While there, consider checking out a Birding Backpack and visiting some of the other parks in Citrus County.
For more information on programs hosted by Citrus Libraries, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Learn about landscaping for wildlife
Learn all about landscaping to attract and benefit butterflies and hummingbirds at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) Fellowship Hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
All are welcome to attend this free presentation by Grumbles Garden Shop of Dunnellon all about the care and choice of these plants for your yard to attract wildlife.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and there will be door prizes of a beautiful donated plant from Grumbles and a Florida Friendly Landscaping Guide. There will be free wildlife handouts, a 50/50 drawing to benefit the venue, and light refreshments available.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384.