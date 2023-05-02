County Clerk’s office has smartphone app
Citrus County Clerk of Courts has a new smartphone application to serve as a new way for the organizations to provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
The Citrus County Clerk of Courts app was developed by TheGovApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as: clerk’s welcome; online record search; restraining orders and injunctions; property auctions; board agenda and minutes; jury information; public records requests; calendar; and marriage kiosk.
The Citrus County Clerk of Courts app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Citrus Co Clerk of Courts FL” in the apps.
For more information or questions, contact PIO@citrusclerk.org.
Low-income assistance programs temporarily suspended
Citrus County has suspended all Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) appointments until further notice.
LIHEAP/LIHWAP is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Florida DEO and has been established to help qualifying low-income homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their utility costs.
The Division of Housing Services has been notified that, in the coming days, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will reach the limit of its fiscal year 2022-23 state legislative budget appropriation authority for LIHEAP and LIHWAP. This has occurred due to higher-than-expected demand, despite a significant supplemental budget authority that the Florida Legislature granted just a few months ago.
For more information, call 352-527-7520 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH to meet
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will conduct its bimonthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, approximately a half-mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of County Road 491.
All combat-wounded veterans, as well as parents, lineal descendants, spouses and siblings of living or deceased Purple Heart recipients are cordially invited to attend the meeting and to become a Chapter 776 member.
To learn more or to become a member, visit the website at www.citruspurpleheart.org, go to the Chapter 776 Facebook page or call 352-382-3847.
Hazardous waste drop-off day scheduled
The Citrus County Landfill’s Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Disposal Program offers an additional weekend drop-off day each quarter. The next quarterly HHW drop-off day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Citrus County Landfill, 230 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto.
As a reminder, residents who can use the regular HHW program on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of each week are encouraged to do so. This Saturday collection is no different from the weekly program but is meant to facilitate residents who work or are otherwise unable to participate during the week.
Wait times will be longer on a Saturday HHW drop-off day. Assessed households may bring up to 10 gallons (or 60 pounds) of household hazardous waste for proper disposal on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, or on quarterly Saturday drop-off days for no additional charge.
For more information, visit citrusbocc.com or call 352-527-7670.