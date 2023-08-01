Democratic Women’s Club to meet Saturday
Democratic Women’s Club of Citrus County’s next monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for their monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Shaunda Burdette, executive director of the Citrus County Education Foundation. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To RSVP, go online to citruswomendems.org/ upcoming-events.
Concert Choir offers August concerts
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will be presenting a beautiful concert titled “Songs That Make You Smile” this month. The pieces were chosen specifically to make people smile.
There are two venues to choose from for this concert, which has admission of $10 for adults. Students are admitted free of charge. Proceeds help fund the choir’s scholarship program.
The dates for the concerts are: 3 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto; and 3 p.m. on Aug. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
For more information, go to the website at citruschoir.com and the choir Facebook page.
Elks to host Purple Heart breakfast
The West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693, 7890 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa, will host a breakfast and program at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, honoring all Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star family members in commemoration of the 241st anniversary of the Purple Heart.
Established by Gen. George Washington on Aug. 7, 1782, and originally known as the Badge of Military Merit, the Purple Heart is a badge of honor that recognizes those Patriots who have selflessly made the supreme sacrifice or shed their blood in defense of the nation’s freedoms.
Purple Heart recipients, associates, entities, proud supporters and Gold Star family members are cordially invited to the free breakfast served by members of the West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693 Veterans Committee.
Attendees are requested to register by contacting Curt Ebitz at 352-382-3847 or by emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org. Indicate the number of guests in your party and their names.
For information about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart, visit citruspurpleheart.org or the Facebook page.
For information about the West Citrus Elks, visit westcitrus elks.org.
Auxiliary hosts annual school supply drive
It’s that time again when the VFW Auxiliary Post 7122 does their annual school supply drive.
It has been their honor to help out Floral City Elementary School with much-needed school items.
Citizens can drop off items at VFW Post 7122, 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City, or to make a monetary donation, mail to: VFW Auxiliary president, at the above address.
Complete list of items needed is at your local stores. Just to name a few requested: wired earbuds, pocket folders, composition books, crayons, large pink erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, colored pencils, baby wipes, blunt end scissors, two-inch binders and No. 2 pencils pre-sharpened.
Deadline to have items or monetary donations to VFW Post 7122 is Aug. 6.
DOH-Citrus to offer no-cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no-cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment through Friday, Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.