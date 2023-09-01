Volunteers needed for post-Idalia cleanup in Homosassa areas
Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization Operation Blessing has deployed its U.S. Disaster Relief Team to Homosassa and will begin mass coordination of volunteer cleanup efforts starting Saturday morning, Sept. 2, to help residents recover after Hurricane Idalia.
Volunteers are needed. Operation Blessing will be accepting volunteers daily starting Saturday, Sept. 2. Registration for day volunteers opens at 8:30 a.m., with a second session at 1 p.m.
To volunteer, come to the Operation Blessing base of operations at Christian Center Church, 7961 W. Green Acres St., Homosassa. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, dress appropriately (long pants and hard-soled shoes or work boots) and provide their own transportation to and from the work sites.
For any questions about volunteering, call OB’s national volunteer hotline: 800-730-2537.
Supervisor of Elections to be at YMCA
The Supervisor of Elections office is holding an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
This is a convenient way to register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. Those interested in having the elections office staff at their organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022. Those who have not already requested a vote-by-mail ballot this year for the 2024 elections and would like to, visit the website votecitrus.gov to request online or call the office at 352-564-7120.
USCG Auxiliary offers safe boating course
USCG Auxiliary of Crystal River presents the safe boating course “Boating Skills and Seamanship,” a comprehensive program meeting for nine evenings coming up.
The course will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning on Sept. 6 through Sept. 25, located at the USCG Auxiliary (sign on building), 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
Cost is $50 and includes book, materials and instruction by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors.
Upon satisfactory completion of the final test, students will be mailed the Florida Safe Boating card from Florida Fish and Wildlife. Many insurance companies recognize this card and offer discounts on boat insurance.
In this class, learn how to have a safe experience, as well as about the following topics: using a marine radio and how to make a call for emergency situations, required and suggested safety equipment for a boat, trailering a boat, the “highway” signs on the water, piloting a boat, the “rules of the road” (as they pertain to the water), safe handling of a boat, and specific Florida state regulations in relation to the waters, marine mammals, the environment and more.
For more information, contact Linda Jones at 352-503-6199 or LJones1501@gmail.com.
Concert Choir beginning rehearsals
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will begin their Saturday rehearsals from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at First Presbyterian Church in Inverness in preparation of their Winter Concert. Please come a little early to sign up.
Cost of music is $30 and session dues are $10, so have cash or a check made out to CCCC for $40.
New singers will be accepted until Sept. 24, unless approved by the director. The theme for the Winter Concert is “Celebrate With the Angels.”
Genealogical Society will meet Sept. 12
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker will be Jean Sanner and she will be discussing using focused research questions and organizational skills on the Shared Matches Tools in order to confirm and expand paper research trees.
They will use charts and third-party tools to build proofs of relationships.
Guests are welcome. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Before-, after-school program for CSES students offered
North Oak KidCare, a before- and after-school care program, has begun for Citrus Springs Elementary School students. There is a great need for this service and North Oak KidCare is ready to provide it.
North Oak has over 30 years’ experience in caring for the children in this community. KidCare is located in the KidZone at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs.
A Citrus County school bus will provide transportation to the school from the church facility and back in the afternoon. The program is licensed and insured. Workers are background screened and trained.
Mornings begin at 7 a.m. and a Citrus County School Bus picks the students up to take them to school.
They return around 4 p.m. and there is a structured afternoon with a homework room and outside recreation when the weather permits until parents or guardians pick up by 6 p.m.
A full-day schedule for school holidays includes games, crafts, Bible time as well as outside activities. Full days are by registration only.
To get more information, go to northoakbc.org/index.php/kids/, email your interest to nobckid care@gmail.com or call 352-489-1688 and a packet of information, including the fee structure, will be sent.