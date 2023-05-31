Trump 45 Club to convene
Citrus County Trump 45 Club will be having its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 13, at the Citrus County Realtors building, located at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Jack Martin speaking on “The Invasion at Our Southern and Northern Borders,” and the effect it will have on our country.
For more information, call Billy Cayce at 352-322-3097.
Democratic Women's Club to meet
Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County's monthly meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for the monthly meeting. Guest speaker will be Beth Brady, PhD Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Manatee Research Program, Mote Marine Laboratory. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. RSVP to citruswomendems.org/upcoming-events.
Join emergency response team
Would you like to learn how to take care of yourself, your family and your neighborhood in the event of an emergency? If so, consider taking the Community Emergency Response Team basic training class.
This class teaches basic medical techniques, fire suppression, search and rescue and many other skills to help you during a disaster, man-made or natural.
The class will be taught on three Saturdays, June 10, 17 and 24, and will be held at the Lecanto Emergency Operations Center, 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto. There is no cost to join this class.
If interested in signing up, send an email to certcitrus@gmail.com and include your name, and phone number, or call Lane Schneider at 352-249-2704.
Save money, take Smart Driver Course
Instructor Phillip Mulrain will offer the AARP Smart Driver Course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Homosassa Library.
The state mandates a three-year insurance discount for those who complete the course.
To register, call 352-628-7633. Courses for Citrus County can be found on the AARP website at aarp.org; follow prompts for Smart Driver Course.
Celebrate National Trails Day
Celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, with a “Summer Stroll on the Eco-Walk Trail!” This 2.2-mile loop trail at the Crystal River Preserve State Park goes through several different habitats, giving hikers many opportunities to see a variety of animals and plants while getting exercise with friends and family.
The gate to the trailhead opens at 8 a.m. and you can begin your self-guided walk any time you wish, at your own pace. This is the perfect hike for early birds as well as late risers, and for adults as well as families with young children. There are many benches along the way, built by Eagle Scout Kyle Frank in 2010. Knowledgeable State Park volunteers will be on the trail until noon to answer any questions you might have. After these volunteers leave, the trail will remain open until sunset, as it does 365 days a year.
The Eco-Walk Trail is located at the intersection of North Tallahassee Road and Curtis Tool Road. From Crystal River, drive north on U.S. Highway 19 for about four miles. Turn left (west) on Curtis Tool Road, just before the light at the hospital. The trailhead entrance will be visible from the stop sign at Tallahassee Road.
This is a free event that will be held rain or shine. The trail is a dirt path; if it rains before June 3, there may be wet or muddy spots. Also remember that there are no restrooms at this location. For more information, call the Crystal River State Parks at 352-228-6028.