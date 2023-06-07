Supervisor of Elections at Floral City Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will hold an outreach event at the Floral City Public Library from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, located at 8630 E. Orange Ave., Floral City.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Whole milk (URGENT NEED), butter, cheese, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: Twin comforters/blankets (URGENT NEED), standard size pillows (URGENT NEED), HE liquid laundry detergent, liquid dish soap, 13-gallon trash bags, large black trash bags and gallon Ziploc bags.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Summer swim lessons available
Swim lessons are available for parents and tots, preschool classes, and level one through three classes.
Early registration is recommended as there are limited classes throughout the summer. The registration fee is $45, payable by cash or check, for each session which has eight classes. You must register in person at the pool.
For the swim session schedule, visit parks and recreation on the website, inverness.gov/648/Whispering-Pines-Pool. For more information, call 352-726-1995.
The pool is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for water aerobics/lap swim from 10 to 11 a.m. and for senior/adult swim from 11 a.m. to noon. The pool is open for public swimming Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.
Key seeks donations for dinner auction
The Key Training Center will be hosting its 2023 Annual Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
The event is attended by 300-400 people from Citrus and surrounding counties each year. The funds raised will go towards scholarships for more than 40 unfunded clients that attend the Key Training Center, which equates to roughly $400,000 a year.
Key Training is currently looking for donations (items/gift cards/trips/etc.) to place in the live and silent auction for the event.
For questions, information on donating, or if you need to schedule a pick-up for an item that is too large to mail, call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312.
Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in
Citrus Vettes & Camaros Car Club presents the Friday Night Classics & Muscle Cars Cruise-in, from 5 to 8 p.m. every third Friday of the month in Historic Downtown Inverness.
Entertainment varies every month. The roads will close at 3 p.m. and the car club will begin parking cars starting at 3:30 p.m.