CF Citrus to host open house July 27
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the Charles S. Dean Sr. Educational Center at the CF Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
Future students are encouraged to tour the campus and learn about more than 150 academic pathways, including 70 job-training programs. Attendees can get help with admission and financial aid and register for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 14.
Everyone who completes an admissions application at the event will have the $30 fee waived and will receive a CF T-shirt.
Attendees are encouraged to register online at CF.edu/OpenHouse. For information, call 352-746-6721, ext. 6179.
Moose Lodge 2013 plans dinner, dance
On July 28, the Crystal River Moose Lodge 2013 is opening their doors to the public for dinner and dancing. They would like to reach as many people as possible over the age of 21 as they are getting special dispensation from Moose Intl. and a special license issued by Alcohol and Tobacco to serve non-members.
Reservations are a must. They will have ribs for 24 servings. Tickets are on sale through July 25. Dinner is $13 and will consist of barbecue ribs, au gratin potatoes, green beans and salad. Dessert will be their version of chocolate stampede cake. Also offered: fried fish, french friesand coleslaw and the dessert.
Reservations will be timed as follows: 5 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. For customers who don’t mind missing the beginning of the dance, they will also offer 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. When you purchase your tickets, let the bartender know what time slot you want and which menu item you are purchasing. Dinner includes the dance at no charge.
The dance begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. The entertainer is Angelo. He is a great entertainer and knows all decades of music. Cost to get in is $5.
For any questions, call the Lodge at 352-795-2795.
Attend a concert at the Valerie July 29
Madelaine and The Southern Gypsy Band will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
This innovative pop/country and rhythm and blues band will perform the original works of Madelaine Fisher along with some inspired arrangements of covers by Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. There will be a meet and greet reception with light refreshments in the event space in the Valerie immediately following the concert. Stay after to meet Fisher and the band.
Trump Club 45 to meet
The Citrus Trump Club 45 will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Realtors building at 714 S. Scarboro Ave., Lecanto. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
The guest speaker is George Colella, president of Bikers 45 for Trump. They also have several patriotic leaders from around Florida speaking at the meeting.
Public is welcome. For any questions, contact Billy Cayce at 351-322-3097.
Knights council to hold blood drive
The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the traditional third Saturday, Aug. 19, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
The need for precious blood is never ending and does not depend on the seasons, so they urgently ask that all possible donors attend this summer drive.
Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and $20 e-gift cards for all donors. For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.