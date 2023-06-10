June 12 is now Women Veterans Day in Citrus

On June 6, the Citrus Board of County Commissioners read a proclamation proclaiming June 12 as Women Veterans Day in Citrus County in honor and tribute to the women Veterans for their service to our country, and commemorating the 71st anniversary of President Harry S. Truman signing into law the Women Armed Services Integration Act giving women permanent status as members of the United States Armed Forces.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle