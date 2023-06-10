June 12 is now Women Veterans Day in Citrus
On June 6, the Citrus Board of County Commissioners read a proclamation proclaiming June 12 as Women Veterans Day in Citrus County in honor and tribute to the women Veterans for their service to our country, and commemorating the 71st anniversary of President Harry S. Truman signing into law the Women Armed Services Integration Act giving women permanent status as members of the United States Armed Forces.
Elvis Trivia Night at Old Courthouse
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host an Elvis Trivia Night, complete with tour and interactive brain game featuring questions all about “The King,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.
Elvis Trivia Night is a CCHS fundraiser and takes place the evening before the start of "Elvis: The Summer Festival" - four days of Elvis tribute artists from all over the world performing at the fairgrounds in Inverness.
Trivia night participants should study up on their Elvis facts and bring a smartphone, the game requires it. Tickets are $10 and include soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The event will include a raffle and silent auction of Elvis items.
Bluebird Springs Park to close for maintenance
Citrus County Parks & Recreation will be conducting maintenance at Bluebird Springs Park on Thursday, June 22, located at 8750 W. Bluebird Springs Lane, Homosassa.
There will be no access to the pavilion, restrooms, playground or dog park until the park is reopened on Friday, June 23. For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 352-527-7540.
Penny Duteau Nursing Scholarship available now
The Penny Duteau Nursing Scholarship application period is open now for all Citrus County residents. Applications must be received by June 18.
Qualifications for the scholarship: Must be a Citrus County resident, must have been accepted in a recognized school of nursing program (proof is required), and application must be completed and returned by June 18 via email to Jolynn@firfin.com or mail to: Penny Duteau Nursing Scholarship Fund, 109 S. Hunting Lodge Drive, Inverness, FL 34453.
For questions or to request an application, contact Jolynn Duteau at 813-340-1800 or email Jolynn@firfin.com.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. on June 13 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Wesley Brockway will present, "Myth or Truth." He will talk about the free online database familysearch.org, how to search it, how to use the catalog, and the pros and cons of the family tree.
LWVCC to host Sierra Club representative
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County (LWVCC) has invited Sierra Club representative Michael McGrath to speak at their June meeting, to be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, located at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
McGrath is an avid environmentalist with an impressive track record for recent state projects. He successfully organized the Roads to Ruin campaign, educating commissioners and local residents about the negative effects of the Northern Turnpike Extension.
At the meeting, McGrath will offer a presentation on the proposed revised Fertilizer Ordinance and the reasons why we need to reduce the nitrogen loading to our springs and rivers in Citrus County from turf grass applications. Many other counties have done this.
The LWVCC will take summer recess in July and August. Watch for their September announcement in late summer.
For more information, call 1-631-790-7933, visit lwvcitrus.org or search “League of Women Voters of Citrus County” on Facebook.