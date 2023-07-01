Supervisor of Elections at Citrus Springs Library
The Supervisor of Elections office invites the public to visit them at the Citrus Springs Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 6, located at 1826 W. Country Club Drive, Citrus Springs.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen "Mo" Baird. To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Nature Coast Orchid Society to host grower
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host Accent Orchids on July 15 in the fellowship hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. Doors open at 11 a.m., meeting at noon.
This grower, Accent Orchids, specializes in orchids that thrive in our central Florida environment. There will be an orchid sale, display and raffle.
For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Whole or 2 percent milk, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: Spray cleaner without bleach, yoga mats, face/skin care products and ethnic hair care products.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Speakers bureau presentations now available
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots, nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering citizens to fully participate in our democracy.
There are many new issues facing us today, which can be challenging and confusing. The League of Women Voters has been providing numerous educational opportunities to communities nationwide for more than 100 years.
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County (LWVCC) has volunteers who are ready to give presentations to community groups on the following topics: understanding school choice, gun safety in Florida, voter empowerment 2022, ranked choice voting, affordable housing, balance of powers, civics, civility and critical thinking, Florida government, fracking in Florida, health care, importance of U.S. courts, juvenile justice in Florida, Lock it Up Program, national popular vote, News: separating fact from fiction, Plastics: refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, women’s suffrage, your voice, your power, your vote, voter suppression then and now, and why public education.
They will bring a PowerPoint presentation with the latest information and research. To arrange for a speaker, contact Vicky Iozzia at vickyiozzia@gmail.com to receive a registration form to plan for the presentation.