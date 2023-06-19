Maybe win a UTV, support Key Center
To kick off the Key Training Center’s Run for the Money events, they offer a chance to win your choice between an Argo Frontier or Landmaster L4 4x4. With a donation of $20, you could be the lucky winner and transform how you explore the outdoors.
Purchase tickets at any Key Training Center Thrift Store, Labels, the Key Center Foundation Office, Inverness Key Campus located off County Road 581 or by texting “KEY4X4” to 41444 or calling 352-795-5541, Ext. 312. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Key Center’s Reach for the Stars Dinner Auction on July 14.
With the support of Love Power Equipment, the funds raised help provide scholarships to 40 individuals who receive little to no state government funding for services and are on the state’s waiting list for services.
The Key Center serves nearly 300 adults with year-round educational, vocational, recreational and residential services. For additional information, call 352-795-5541, Ext. 313.
Painting at the Central Ridge Library
Trying to become a full-time artist or just trying to get into the hobby can be a daunting task, but that doesn’t mean one can’t find a helping hand along the way. Join Bridget Hanley from the Rainbow Springs Art Gallery in Dunnellon as she provides art talks and demonstrations at the Central Ridge Library to inform and inspire guests’ inner artist.
Hanley will be hosting her talk, “The Kitchen Table Artist,” starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10. This presentation will provide information on steps for selling one’s art, whether it’s in a gallery, at a festival or online. Learn how to effectively promote art from someone that’s experienced it all first hand.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
TOO FAR to meet
TOO FAR will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. There will be no dinner prior to this meeting but refreshments will be available.
The speaker will be Tarolyn Frisbee who has been working as a Public Education Specialist at Citrus County Mosquito Control District for two years.
TOO FAR is a water-related environmental organization that focuses on education and awareness of water issues in Citrus County. Currently, a committee of the organization is working on a clean-up effort on Lake Henderson.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. For more information, call 352-423-4541.
KTC Virtual Run for the Money
Registration for the Key Training Center's Virtual Run for the Money is open, and you can participate by running, walking or cycling to log miles starting June 22 through July 22. Register as an individual, create a group, promote on social media platforms and encourage friends to join.
Each participant who registers by July 2 will receive a T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded to teams with the "most miles" and who have "raised the most funds." To register, text: KeyRun23 to 71777, go to mobilecause.com/vfKeyRun23 or call 352-795-5541, Ext. 312. Registration is $30 per person.
The Annual Run for the Money campaign furthers the Key Training Center's mission to promote awareness, support inclusion and raise funds for this vulnerable population segment.