Senior Friends for Life to gather
Senior Friends for Life will gather for a meeting and lunch at 11:30 a.m. on June 14 at Inverness Golf & Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive. Attendees will order from the menu and lunch will be served at noon.
The Restaurant Tour will take the club to Cody’s Roadhouse on June 28, located at 305 SE. U.S. Highway 19, Crystal River. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732.
Save money, take Smart Driver Course
Instructor Phillip Mulrain will offer the AARP Smart Driver Course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Homosassa Library.
The state mandates a three-year insurance discount for those who complete the course.
To register, call 352-628-7633. Courses for Citrus County can be found on the AARP website at aarp.org; follow prompts for Smart Driver Course.
Citrus Writers to be at ‘Coffee and type’
Citrus Writers, a nonprofit group, will be at the meet and greet drop-by event “Coffee and type” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the Citrus County Canning Center, 3405 W. Southern St., Lecanto. Refreshments provided.
For more information, email Beryl at berylstj@gmail.com.
June Master Gardener Plant Seminars
The topic for the June Master Gardener Plant Seminars is “Butterfly Gardening.” These seminars will identify some of the butterflies found in Citrus County and discuss the need for host plants as well as nectar plants. Other butterfly needs will be included, which will help in becoming a successful butterfly gardener.
The seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: June 8 at Citrus Springs, June 14 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, June 21 at Floral City, June 22 at Homosassa, June 26 at Coastal in Crystal River and June 28 at Inverness.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on June 19 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer any gardening questions at the Extension office: 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) Fishing Club will meet at 7 p.m. on June 12 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The meeting will feature local fishing guide Captain Nick Warrington. He is an experienced captain who has been fishing Florida's Gulf Coast since he could walk.
Whether a novice or a pro, Warrington’s presentation will ensure that your fishing experience is an enjoyable one. His talk will cover his experience fishing the Nature Coast from his 31-foot Cape Horn craft, as well as boating and fishing techniques and his experiences on the beautiful offshore areas of the Gulf.
The club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms and other information is available on the club Facebook page and their website at naturecoastangler.com.