Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Special request from the kiddos: River rocks and acrylic paint for activities.
Food items: Whole or 2 percent milk, boxed mac and cheese, tomato paste/sauce, cooking oil, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice, Gatorade Zero, Vitamin Water Zero).
Non-food items: Makeup remover wipes, baby wipes, toilet bowl cleaner and forks/teaspoons.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol’s Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Supervisor of Elections seeking space
The Supervisor of Elections Office is seeking a new location in the Citrus Hills area for Precinct 202.
This polling precinct was formerly located at the Quality Inn at Citrus Hills and is no longer available. They are thankful for the time they were able to use this facility. The Elections Office relies on public buildings for polling precincts on election day.
The Supervisor of Elections is seeking a building that has a large room, restrooms, adequate lighting and ample parking. If anyone knows of a building that meets the criteria above in the Citrus Hills area, contact Supervisor of Elections, Maureen Baird, at 352-564-7110.
Supervisor of Elections at Homosassa Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will hold an outreach event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail ballot requests expired on Dec. 31, 2022. If you have not already requested a vote-by-mail ballot this year for the 2024 Elections and would like to, visit the website votecitrus.gov to request online or call the office at 352-564-7120.
Free dementia workshop at Citrus Hills
The Citrus Hills Activity Center will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, located at 240 W. Fenway Drive, Hernando.
Coping with Dementia president and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia. While the workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, everyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia.”
The workshop is free, but reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or 352-746-7633, or email deb@coping.today.
Ragtime Sing-Along at Crown Court
The Kumquat Pie Society will be hosting Ragtime Sing-Along at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Crown Court, Seminole Avenue, Inverness.
The group will play ukeleles and other acoustical instruments and lead a sing-along for the pleasure of the residents and guests.
The Kumquat Pie Society meets every Tuesday morning at the Historical Hernando School for instruction and practice on their instruments, mostly ukuleles. Call 352-560-0070 for further information.