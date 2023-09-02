Trailblazers Girl Scouts upcoming events
Trailblazers Girl Scouts is holding a fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Culver’s in Inverness, 1781 W. Main St.
Trailblazers Daisy recruitment for kindergarten and first grade will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Trailblazers Girl Scout recruitment will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at Beverly Hills Community Park, 997 W. Roosevelt Blvd.
Thursday: Bay News 9’s Kyle Hanson to talk
Any native Floridian knows that hurricane season can be temperamental at best. Sometimes we get off easy, and other times can be an uphill battle against the elements. For anyone that’s been through storms in the past, you probably have a decent idea of when to buy your supplies and how to store them, but whether it’s your first hurricane or your 50th, there’s always something new to learn.
Join the Citrus County Library System in welcoming expert meteorologist Kyle Hanson from Bay News 9 as he gives us a peek behind the extreme weather curtain. Learn about the patterns and conditions that lead to a hurricane, as well as best practices for sheltering in place or evacuating.
Hanson will be presenting at two library branches on Thursday, Sept. 7. The first presentation will be at the Lakes Region branch in Inverness at 10:30 a.m., with the second presentation at the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or contact your nearest branch. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
First Responders Appreciation event
The Inverness Elks in Hernando praise those who are the first to run to a disaster or critical emergency with aid. The Elks greatly appreciate trained professionals who respond immediately to extreme or chaotic incidents, rushing in to help.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, the Inverness Elks will hold a First Responders Appreciation Event at their lakefront lodge at 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando, beside the public boat ramp.
All first responders of law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services in Citrus County are invited, as well as the public. There will be live entertainment, plenty of picnic foods and cold beverages and the lovely setting on Lake Hernando to enjoy.
Other forms of fun will help the lodge raise money to establish a First Responder Assistance Fund. There will be a dunk tank to challenge throwers, inside the lodge will be a silent auction for a variety of themed gift baskets, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, an excellent bottle or an average one can be won in the wine or bourbon pull with the purchase of chances, and other raffles will be offered. All monies raised in those efforts will go to the lodge’s First Responder Assistance Fund.
For more information, call the lodge at 352-726-2027.
Woman’s Club to start new year of service
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Inverness will kick off a busy club year on Monday, Sept. 11, with a covered dish fellowship time beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Superintendent of Schools Sandra “Sam” Himmel will speak briefly about programs and needs that the club can support in the local schools.
Educational programs have always been a focus of the club, which in its earlier days helped to establish the first Parent-Teacher Association in the county and established the first lending library, a library Himmel remembers borrowing books from when she was quite young.
Today, the club gives scholarships to graduating seniors, sponsors a book club and maintains a “Little Library” outside the clubhouse where readers may take a book at any time – or leave one they’ve read.
Meetings of the club are open to any woman interested in volunteer work. Call Donna at 352-249-0889 to learn more about the club or to attend a meeting.