Run For the Money is underway
A group of local runners will be running in Citrus County to support the Key Training Center in one of their most significant fundraising events of the year now thru July 21.
The annual "Run For The Money" event celebrates more than 45 years of heightening public awareness about the challenges faced by adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and raising funds for their ongoing scholarships.
As a core group of runners will be running from the capital in Tallahassee along U.S. Highway 19 back to Citrus County, which spans 180 miles, the Community 180-Run will be the group of runners that will be visible in our community throughout the week, running three miles at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
There will be various locations throughout Citrus County where the group will meet to begin the runs. All runners/walkers are welcome to join them. All miles will be logged and counted in the fundraising for the Key Center.
The remaining schedule is: McDonald's downtown Inverness; July 18, 6 a.m.; Crystal River RaceTrac on U.S. 19, 6 p.m.; Brannen Bank Beverly Hills; July 19, 6 a.m.; The Grove Health & Rehab, 6 p.m.; 44 On the Spot Detailing; July 20, 6 a.m.; Downtown Crystal River on Citrus Avenue, 6 p.m.; Wendy's/Wawa 486; and July 21, 6 a.m. Dunkin Donuts by Croft, 6 p.m. Citrus Springs Fire Station.
The Community 180-Runners will also be participating in the Key's Spirit week attire as they run each day. July 17 is Tie-Dye Day, July 18 is Disney Day, July 19 is Patriot Day, July 20 is Beach or Sports Day and July 21 is Key Center Day.
Those who want to make a financial donation can text: Key180 to 41444 or go to https://igfn.us/l/2jhly6. On July 22, a donation can also be made from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. by calling 352-795-5541, Ext. 312.
For more information, contact Chelsea Dowling at 352-476-2505.
Dementia support group to meet
The Floral City Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Partners Support Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 21, in the Floral City Methodist Church, 8480 E. Marvin St., across from the Floral City Elementary School.
Helen Ciampi and Marcia Beasley, group facilitators, are pleased to announce that Debbie Selsavage of Coping with Dementia will be speaking with those attending this month.
Those attending the group last month received from the facilitators a free copy of Selsavage's latest book “The ABCs of Dementia” and more will be available for those attending on July 21. The facilitators are in agreement that this is the book to have if you are a care partner. The insights and suggestions lead the care partner step by step through many of the challenges they will face.
Plan to come prepared to ask questions and find solutions for your concerns. For more information, call the facilitators at 352-341-2867 or 352-726-7740.
Ragtime Sing-Along at Crown Court
The Kumquat Pie Society will be hosting Ragtime Sing-Along at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at Crown Court, Seminole Avenue, Inverness.
The group will play ukuleles and other acoustical instruments and lead a sing-along for the pleasure of the residents and guests.
The Kumquat Pie Society meets every Tuesday morning at the Historical Hernando School for instruction and practice on their instruments, mostly ukuleles. Call 352-560-0070 for further information.
Guild selling book at Homosassa Library
The Ozello Writers Guild will be selling its book “Three Bridges to Paradise” from 10 a.m. to noon July 19 at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals along with 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. The book was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
The guild is also seeking retail outlets to sell the book. For more information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Housing advisory committee to meet
Citrus County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) will hold their quarterly meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at the Citrus County Resource Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
The AHAC was formed to improve the housing situation in Citrus County by studying and developing projects, coordinating with county staff and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
For more information, call Citrus County Housing Services at 352-527-7520.
Learn about life cycle of a book
Ever wondered how authors get their ideas, and how those ideas become a page-turning novel? What changes are made to a book in the editing process?
Join local author Dylan Newton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Coastal Region Library to celebrate National Book Lovers Day and learn about the “Life Cycle of a Book.”
Newton, author of eight published novels including her Aug. 1 release “Change of Plans,” is no stranger to the book-writing process. From ideation to drafting, revising to publishing, Newton has done it all and attendees will learn how their beloved books come to be. And, if you have a copy of one of Newton’s books, she’s always happy to sign them for fans.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Women of Sugarmill Woods set luncheon
Join The Women of Sugarmill Woods on Monday, Aug. 28, for a Beach Blanket Bingo Theme Party. Chill out to some beach-themed music and enjoy a fun afternoon.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. at Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa. President’s welcome at 11:45 a.m. Lunch is served at noon.
The meal will be buffet-style, featuring hamburger sliders, lettuce and tomato on the side, bratwurst with grilled onions and peppers, potato salad, spinach and strawberry salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and veggie or black bean burger for a vegetarian/vegan option, and brownie à la mode. As always, coffee, tea or soft drinks are included. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased.
Cost is $25 for members and non-members. Reservations/checks are due by Friday, Aug. 18. Deposit check (in a small plastic bag to protect in case of rain) in the Women of Sugarmill Woods mailbox, slot no. 2, located on the left side of the Cypress Village POA office building on West Cypress Boulevard at the entrance to Sugarmill Woods.
There will be Share the Wealth raffle tickets and Women of Sugarmill Woods Cookbooks for sale. Sign up for some of the "just for fun" social activities they are planning.
They are always welcoming new members and are looking for new ideas. Contact Jeanne Warde, director of membership, by emailing jewarde@outlook.com or calling 512-636-4310 for information.
Nature Coast Orchid Society’s auction
Orchids of all kinds will be on the block at the Nature Coast Orchid Society’s 2023 Annual Auction on Saturday, Aug. 19. Preview will open at 11 a.m. and auction will begin at noon.
Bidding will be conducted by an AOS auctioneer. Open to the public with no entry fee. Cash/credit cards accepted for purchases. It will be located in the fellowship hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
‘Fossils: From Field to Lab’ at the library
Calling all fossil fiends. A rare opportunity is coming to the Lakes Region Library in Inverness for anyone with an interest in the prehistoric past in the form of this multi-part library event. Join a team of scientists from the Science Education and Training Support (SETS) Foundation to go through the process of cleaning and preparing a series of jacketed mystery fossils for display.
A pre-program informational lecture will be presented at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, in order to give some background on these fossils and how they came to be here. This session will also include an introduction to what will be happening in the workshop the following day. This presentation will educate attendees about fossils, fossil jackets, transporting fossils from field to lab and how those fossils are then prepared.
The following day starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, registrants will come during their time slot to help with opening the jackets and cleaning the fossils. It’s highly recommended that anyone who would like to attend the hands-on workshop on Saturday register for and attend Friday’s program as well, so that they are aware of what to expect from the workshop.
Interested parties must register for the lecture and hands-on workshop separately, as there are limited spaces available. Register with the online calendar, in person or by calling 352-726-2357.
Citrus County Veterans Golf tourney set
The Citrus County Veterans Foundation (CCVF) 19th Annual Citrus County Veterans Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 9 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club Course for the benefit of local honorably discharged veterans and their surviving spouses in financial need.
Check-in for the four-person scramble will be at 7:30 a.m. at the Pro Shop with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Individuals and groups short of four persons will be combined to make a team. You do not need to be a veteran to participate.
Registration form and $75 donation per golfer must be received no later than Aug. 30. Donation includes golf and cart, beverages on the course and lunch at the country club.
The tournament features a Hole-in-One, first, second, third place and closest to the pin cash prizes, plus door prizes. Charitable tax-deductible donations for hole sponsorships of $425, $325, $225 or $125 and door prizes are greatly welcome.
Participating golfers should make their checks payable to CCVF and send it with registration form to CCVF, P.O. Box 678, Lecanto, FL 34460, no later than Aug. 30.
For registration form or more information, visit the CCVF website at citrusvf.org or call 339-987-0598 or 352-382-3847.