Supervisor of Elections at Homosassa Library
The Supervisor of Elections office will hold an outreach event from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., Homosassa.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Homosassa River Alliance to meet
The Homosassa River Alliance will hold its April meeting at 7 p.m. on April 13 in the Learning Center at 10950 W. Yulee Drive, Homosassa. The center is directly across from the Old Homosassa Civic Club.
Guest speakers will be Captain Brian Spiddle, Sergeant Evan Marshall and Deputy Jimmy Sudlow of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
Friends of state trail to meet
The Friends of the Withlacoochee State Trail (FOTWST) general membership meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 13 in the second-floor courtroom of the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Robert Esposito, executive director of the Hernando/Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), will present a discussion on the impact the MPO's decisions have on Citrus and Hernando counties.
The MPO is a transportation policy-making board mandated by federal and state laws. The informational meeting is open to the public; come to find out more about the FOTWST and the MPO.
Department of Health to hold free health fair
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is hosting a free health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15, at the George Washington Carver Community Center, 95 Three Sisters Springs Trail, Crystal River.
The fair is based on the state’s theme of “Healthy Communities Build a Healthier Florida,” and features no-cost health screenings and education including: low/no-cost car seat information, blood pressure screening, glucose, A1C and cholesterol checks, safe sleep and breastfeeding information, nutrition information and hemoglobin checks, and vaccination information, including information on COVID-19 vaccinations.
The event also features a toy raffle and grocery gift card giveaways. For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to www.citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Milk, condiments (ketchup, mayo, mustard, sauces), kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: Brita pitcher replacement filters, hair care products, facial care products and countertop ice maker.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.