NAMI opens additional space
Walk-in resource assistance will be available beginning Aug. 2 at NAMI Citrus’ additional office space located in the Lifestream building at 3828 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
The office will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. NAMI offers educational brochures as well as resource information for behavioral health. Resources are also available through the toll-free phone number 844-687-6264 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A free, daytime peer support group, Connections, will be held by NAMI from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 at the Lifestream location. This group will meet on the second and fourth Tuesday every month. For more information, call 844-687-6264.
Ed Hayes to speak at TOO FAR meeting
Ed Hayes, a biological scientist with the Florida Wildlife Commission, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, July 27, meeting of TOO FAR, choosing as his topic, “The Importance of Managing our Lakes.”
TOO FAR is a water-related environmental organization that focuses on education and awareness of water issues in Citrus County. Currently, a committee of the organization is working on a clean-up effort on Lake Henderson. An updated report on the progress of this project will also be a highlight of the night.
The public is always invited to attend the meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at 9338 E. Gospel Island Road, Inverness. Refreshments will be available prior to the meeting.
For more information, call 352-634-4216.
CF Citrus to host open house
The College of Central Florida invites anyone thinking about college to an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, in the Charles S. Dean Sr. Educational Center at the CF Wilton Simpson Citrus Campus, 3800 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto.
Future students are encouraged to tour the campus and learn about more than 150 academic pathways, including 70 job-training programs. Attendees can get help with admission and financial aid and register for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 14.
Everyone who completes an admissions application at the event will have the $30 fee waived and will receive a CF T-shirt.
Attendees are encouraged to register online at CF.edu/OpenHouse. For more information, call 352-746-6721, ext. 6179.
Writers workshop looks at publishing
Are you an aspiring writer wondering about publishing options? Or looking for information on your chosen craft? Then join this informational workshop presented by members of the Citrus Writers group at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the Central Ridge Library as they discuss their experiences with publishing processes and present their advice on the matter.
If you have any questions, each of the authors will be available following their presentation for a question and answer session.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Central Ridge Library at 352-746-6622.
To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Attend a concert at the Valerie
Madelaine and The Southern Gypsy Band will be performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Valerie Theater in Inverness.
This innovative pop/country and rhythm and blues band will perform the original works of Madelaine Fisher along with some inspired arrangements of covers by Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. There will be a meet-and-greet reception with light refreshments in the event space in the Valerie immediately following the concert. Stay after to meet Fisher and the band.
Madelaine Fisher is an innovative country-pop singer/songwriter who performs regularly in the region. The Southern Gypsy Band members include Jim Alfieri on drums, Gary Fisher on guitar and Douglas Mendell on bass. Fisher also leads the Starlings Songwriter Series showcasing local singer/songwriters, encouraging the performance of original music in and around the region.