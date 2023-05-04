Homosassa Mullet Toss and Spring Festival on May 6
The Annual Florida Cracker Homosassa Mullet Toss and Spring Festival continues to raise monies for various outreach programs across Citrus County.
Building Cayla’s Coats Life Vest Loaner Stations is one of the projects that benefits from these funds. Ryman Construction, Mac1Signs and Nature’s Resort Campground joined the effort to complete the second Cayla’s Coats Life Vest Loaner Station in Homosassa.
The next Florida Cracker Riverside Resort Homosassa Mullet Toss will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Memorial dedication at Stage Stand Cemetery
The Homosassa River Garden Club will dedicate a memorial bench in memory of Rosemary “Mim” Brockett at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Historic Stage Stand Cemetery in Homosassa.
Brockett died Jan. 14, 2022. She was born in East Orange, New Jersey, and moved to Homosassa in 1993. She was very active in the community, belonging to various clubs and enjoying golf and tennis.
She joined the Homosassa River Garden Club in 1994, where she contributed generously of her time, talents and funds. She assisted Ruth Hawn and Gloria Peterson, who spearheaded the club’s effort to clean up and beautify Stage Stand Cemetery in 2005.
Since then, the cemetery has remained the club’s flagship project. In 2017, the club dedicated a Blue Star Memorial Marker at Stage Stand Cemetery, which honors military veterans, with funds provided by Brockett.
Alyssa’s Critters to host Meet and Greet
Alyssa’s Critters will be hosting a Community Meet and Greet from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at 8459 W. Oak St., Crystal River.
Come meet everyone and learn about their mission to care for the wildlife of Citrus and beyond. Alyssa’s Critters wants to meet the community, share all of the exciting things that are going on with their licensing and opening process, and meet potential volunteers.
For those who are interested in learning about volunteer opportunities, bring your resume to the event.
For more information, contact Alyssa Clossin, founder and president, at 727-401-9851 or AlyssaClossin1@gmail.com.
New York Club to hold May luncheon
The New York Club of Citrus County is holding their May luncheon at noon on May 16 at the American Legion hall at 6585 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River.
The lunch menu choices are: lasagna with garlic bread and salad; or breaded pork chop with apple sauce, mashed potatoes, a veggie and salad; or cold sliced chicken Caesar salad. Rolls, coffee, ice tea and Spumoni for dessert. Tax and tip included for $18 per person.
Deadline to receive checks for reservation is Saturday, May 6. All checks must be sent to The New York Club, PO Box 56, Lecanto, FL 34460. Write your choices for your lunch on the bottom left memo line. Checks for meals, dues and trips must be on separate checks.
Any questions about your lunch, call Veronica at 352-445-1997.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet
Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for their monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be BJ Ezell, DrPH, Florida Department of Health. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To RSVP, visit citruswomendems.org/upcoming-events.