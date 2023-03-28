Democratic Women's Club to meet
The next monthly meeting of the Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills. Note the change of location for the month of April only.
The guest speaker will be Michaella Babrich, Family and Dependency Mediator for the Fifth Circuit Judicial Court. A short business meeting will follow.
Cake by the Lake 5K
Registration is underway for the second annual Cake by the Lake 5K and One Mile Cakewalk, which will be held Saturday, April 1, in Inverness to benefit the Withlacoochee State Trail.
Runners from all over the state will converge in Liberty Park at dawn to start their 3.1 mile run on the Withlacoochee State Trail. Moments after the gun goes off for that race, walkers will head out.
The race and walk routes are entirely on the historic and iconic Withlacoochee State Trail, along the shores of the beautiful Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes.
All participants will return to Liberty Park to enjoy music, festivities, unique race awards, and of course, cake and ice cream by the lake.
All registered runners and walkers will receive an insulated bag full of swag, including a pint glass with trail logo (water bottle for kids), a logo buff and more. All finishers receive three-inch heavy medals.
Additionally, there will be unique 5K awards three deep in five-year age categories, male and female, up to 90-plus.
Supervisor of Elections' outreach event
The Supervisor of Elections will hold an outreach event at the Old Courthouse Heritage Museum from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 30, located at 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
This is a reminder that all vote-by-mail requests have expired. Register to vote, make changes to your voter record or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Beverly Hills Civic Association to meet
The guest speaker of the Beverly Hills Civic Association (BHCA) meeting at 7 p.m. March 30 will be retired Chronicle publisher Gerry Mulligan, held at 77 Civic Circle.
A ham dinner will be served at $12 per person prior to the meeting.
On April 21, the BHCA will be hosting its semi-annual community clean up. On June 3, it will be having a judged car show at 77 Civic Circle.
For more information, call the BHCA at 352-527-2649.
Artisans sought for festival
Calling on local artisans interested in showing their talent at the next Cracker Canvas festival. Contact Crystal by April 3 at 352-212-4011.