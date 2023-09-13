Homosassa River Alliance meeting canceled for today
The Homosassa River Alliance September meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14, has been canceled due to ongoing cleanup efforts after the storm and health issues.
Their next meeting will be on Thursday, Oct. 12, with guest speaker Commissioner Diana Finegan.
Church tag sale on Saturday in Hernando
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will host its annual Tag Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
All proceeds will go to support the Florida Boys Youth Ranches. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 490 E. Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando.
Supervisor of Elections to be at WTC on Friday
The Supervisor of Elections office will be holding a Student Voter Registration Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Withlacoochee Technical College.
This is an opportunity for students to register to vote, request vote by mail or update their voter information. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
To learn more, visit the website votecitrus.gov, email vote@votecitrus.gov, or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Ozello Writers Guild to host book signing
The Ozello Writers Guild members will be signing and selling their book, “Three Bridges to Paradise” from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
The book features 50 stories, poems and songs written by locals and 150 pictures, paintings and artwork. “Three Bridges to Paradise” was written and published for the Ozello Civic Association to raise money for charitable donations to local needy organizations.
The guild is also seeking retail outlets to sell the book. For information, call Linda Florea at 352-223-1693.
Nature Coast Orchid Society to meet
Nature Coast Orchid Society will host Norman Fang of orchids.com on Sept. 16. They are known for supplying orchids to all levels of the orchid market.
Members’ plant display and on-site raffle. Visitors are welcome for a free visit.
Doors open at 11 a.m., meeting starts at noon. Located in the Fellowship Hall behind the church at 10515 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill. For more information, call 352-895-4035.
Supervisor of Elections seeking workers
The Supervisor of Elections office is currently seeking applicants who are interested in becoming election workers for the 2024 elections.
Election workers strengthen our electoral process and are critical to ensuring that we have safe, secure and accessible elections. Becoming an election worker is a very important decision and requires making a serious commitment to the team.
You must be a registered voter in Citrus County, able to attend an orientation session and, if hired, mandatory training classes. Election workers are paid hourly for training classes attended and each election worked.
If interested in making a difference, joining the team and attending an orientation session, visit the website, votecitrus.gov, review the ‘Election Worker Information’ and complete the online Election Worker Application. SOE staff will contact applicants with any questions and schedule an orientation session.
For any questions, contact the SOE office at 352 564-7120.