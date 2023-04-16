Free Mental Health First Aid class set
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is pleased to offer Mental Health First Aid USA, an eight-hour course that teaches you how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.
The training helps you identify, understand and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses. Mental Health First Aid is included on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices (NREPP). A three-year certificate will be issued.
This class is free and includes a light breakfast, snacks and lunch. Your book is provided by the Department of Health of Citrus County.
Join from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Inverness Elks Lodge No. 2522, 3575 E. Lake Place, Hernando.
Registration is required, preferably by April 19. Learn more and register at www.namicitrus.org/calendar. If you can’t make the April date, remember class will also be held Thursday, June 22, and Thursday, Oct. 26.
Play Dungeons & Dragons at the library
Go on adventures, fight monsters and save the day while playing a game of Dungeons and Dragons at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Coastal Region library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
In Dungeons and Dragons (D&D), players create their own characters and go on adventures together in a fantasy setting.
This family-friendly session will be an introduction to the basics of the game. Perfect for new players. All ages are welcome, and no prep is necessary. Character sheets, dice and other materials will be provided.
Library programs are free and open to the public. To register for this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region branch at 352-795-3716.
To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Hospital hosting gestational diabetes seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital is partnering with the American Diabetes Association to present a gestational diabetes seminar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the historic schoolhouse building on the hospital campus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gestational diabetes impacts up to 10 percent of U.S. pregnancies. The condition is more likely in overweight individuals with a higher body mass index (BMI).
About half of women with gestational diabetes go on to develop Type 2 diabetes, according to the CDC.
“Gestational Diabetes” will feature an interactive presentation from Dr. Maria Gonzalez-Gotay with a focus on gestational diabetes symptoms and treatment. A brief question-and-answer session will follow.
Seating is limited, so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to reserve a seat.
Affordable Housing Advisory Committee to meet
Citrus County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Citrus County Resource Center, in the café, located at 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
The AHAC was formed to improve the housing situation in Citrus County by studying and developing projects, coordinating with county staff and making recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.
For more information, contact Citrus County Housing Services at 352-527-7520.
Vets appreciation committee to meet
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will conduct its monthly planning and coordination meeting for Citrus County's 31st annual Veterans Appreciation Week at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, in the conference room of the Citrus County Chronicle, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
All veteran service organizations are encouraged to send representatives to participate in the planning process. Community organizations, civic groups and individual veterans and residents interested in attending are welcome.
For more information, contact Chairman John McGee at 352-346-2141.