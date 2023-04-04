Lions holding free diabetes testing
The Beverly Hills Lions Club will be holding free diabetes screenings from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, located at 72 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. Screening for diabetes is given by certified technicians.
The Lions Club is a nonprofit organization serving the community by supporting other groups, such as the Boys and Girls Club, Support Service Dogs, helping with vision assistance, eyeglasses and hearing aids, scholarships and more.
Come for the diabetes testing and stay for Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
Bingo is held every Monday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Open to the public. You do not need to be a member to play.
The Lions Club building is available to rent for your group or origination. For more information, call 352-228-0450.
Beverly Hills community clean-up day
The Beverly Hills Civic Association will be having their community clean up on April 21 for Beverly Hills.
They will pick up large items such as: furniture, appliances, etc. No yard waste, hazardous materials or household garbage. Items will not be picked up unless they have residents’ address and phone number.
Call 352-746-2657 between April 3-17 to let them know to come.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Milk, butter, cheese, condiments (ketchup, mayo, mustard, sauces), ramen noodles, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: Tissues/Kleenex, Brita pitcher replacement filters, multivitamins, nail files, hair care products, 13-gallon and contractor trash bags, gallon Ziploc bags, shaving cream and countertop ice maker.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Small Town Saturday Night
Bring friends and lawn chairs to Downtown Inverness on the Square for a free concert featuring Slippery When Wet, the Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Arrive early and catch Shevonne and the Force, back by popular demand, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a Small Town Saturday Night with free live music, shopping and dinner at one of the many downtown restaurants.
For more information, contact the City of Inverness at 352-726-3913.
Let’s shell-ebrate gopher tortoise day
Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park invites everyone to come out and celebrate Gopher Tortoise Day on Monday, April 10.
Park rangers and volunteers will be in the Garden of the Springs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with one of the park’s resident gopher tortoise ambassadors.
Learn about tortoises, hear their stories of survival and get an up-close look at this fascinating threatened species. You’ll leave the park with a better understanding of how important gopher tortoises are in their habitat and what you can do to help protect them.
The event is free; however regular admission is required to gain access to the park.
For more information on activities in Florida’s State Parks, visit floridastateparks.org. The Wildlife Park is located at 9225 W. Fishbowl Drive, Homosassa Springs.