Come learn to play bridge
Free bridge lessons are from 9 a.m. to noon every Wednesday from April 5 to May 31 at the Central Citrus Community Center inside the Citrus Resource Center by the VA, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Anyone who understands what trump is in cards is welcome. Some study and memorization are required. For more information, contact Gary by email at POW.bridge@mail.com or pepperpothead@gmail.com or text 352-586-2641.
Enjoy travelogues with Gary Kuhl
Traveling around the world is often a nice thought, but you can’t always find the time (or money) to get away. So, what’s the next best thing? Try breathtaking pictures and some exhilarating travel stories from local photographer Gary Kuhl.
Kuhl is a seasoned traveler of some of the world’s most visited destinations, all while capturing his adventures through his award-winning photography. Multiple library branches will be hosting his travelog talks on a variety of locations. Check below for dates, locations and subjects for each of these presentations:
- Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills: “Travels in New Zealand,” 10:30 a.m., April 10; "Travels in Ireland and Scotland,” 10:30 a.m., May 26; and “Mystery of Machu Picchu and Beauty of the Galapagos Islands,” 1 p.m., June 21.
- Lakes Region branch in Inverness: “Wild Things of Florida,” 10:30 a.m., April 21; and “Travels in the Grand Canyon,” 10:30 a.m., May 10.
- Homosassa branch: “Travels in Ireland and Scotland," 10:30 a.m., April 26.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about these programs, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call your nearest branch.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) will meet at 7 p.m. April 10 in the meeting room of the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The speaker will be Clinton (Thad) Lacinak who will answer the age-old question, "Can we really train fish?"
Lacinak is an animal behaviorist who runs his own company, Precision Behavior. He has traveled around the world holding seminars and workshops to help train the trainers, or the people who operate, manage and run aquariums, zoos and water theme parks.
The club invites prospective members to join them. Membership forms and other information are available on the club website naturecoastangler.com.
Master gardener seminars on tap
The April Master Gardener Plant Seminar will discuss the types of turf that will grow in Citrus County and the best management practices (BMP) to follow to obtain the best possible results.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: April 11 at Lakes Region in Inverness, April 12 at Central Ridge in Beverly Hills, April 13 at Citrus Springs, April 19 at Floral City, April 24 at Coastal in Crystal River and April 25 at Homosassa.
There will also be a Zoom presentation on April 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite. Contact the Citrus County Extension office for details by emailing citrus@ifas.ufl.edu.
Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer all gardening questions. The Master Gardener phone numbers at the Extension office are 352-527-5709 or 5711.
Genealogical Society to convene
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. April 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
Gena Philibert-Ortega will present, "Researching Your Ancestors in Periodicals." She will go over what types of periodicals family historians should search, what articles they include and where to find those articles.
Guests are welcome to attend. To get a link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.