Beverly Hills community clean-up day
The Beverly Hills Civic Association will be having their community clean up on April 21 for Beverly Hills.
They will pick up large items such as: furniture, appliances, etc. No yard waste, hazardous materials or household garbage. Items will not be picked up unless they have residents’ address and phone number.
Call 352-746-2657 by April 17 to let them know to come.
Plans for Coping with Dementia conference
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ninth annual Care Partner Conference will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 6 Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
The keynote speaker will be Eileen Poiley, director of education at the Byrd Institute in Tampa, followed by several speakers in the realm of dementia and caregiving, including Coping with Dementia President Debbie Selsavage.
A free light breakfast and lunch will be provided along with music by Paula Bateman and Paula’s Pure Vintage. During the lunch break, participants can visit the Resource Partner tables for the support programs and services available in Citrus and surrounding counties.
The event will also include a Big Book Giveaway where every attendee can choose one of four books, including Selsavage’s book “The ABC of Dementia.” Plus, fidget mat creator Jacki Jacobellis will give away 200 of her original mats.
The event will also include free auditory screenings and a 50-portrait showing of the Famous Americans Dementia Education Photo Exhibit.
Audience size is limited to 200. To reserve seats, call Debbie Selsavage at 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Trap program to take week off
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will not be accepting community cats for their Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate Return (TNVR) program Tuesday, April 18. The program will resume the following Tuesday.
It is recommended that healthy cats found outside are left alone during the week services are suspended at the shelter. Nationally, only two percent of cats are picked up by their owners when they end up in shelters but are up to 13 times more likely to make it home when allowed to remain in the community. Please allow these cats the best chance of finding their way home.
For any questions or concerns during the program suspension, call 352-746-8200.
Habitat’s ‘Home is the Key’ fundraiser
Throughout April, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC) will host its “Home is the Key” fundraiser at its Crystal River and Inverness ReStores.
Customers who donate $1 or more can then fill out a “key” card and sign their name. The cards will be placed on the walls, windows and doors of HFHCC’s ReStores showing customers support of its mission to build homes, neighborhoods and hope.
Since HFHCC was established in 1992, the organization has built more than 200 homes, serving 230-plus families, by focusing on its primary objective of assisting families obtain their dream of homeownership by helping qualified families purchase a new affordable home.
For more about HFHCC, go online to habitatcc.org or call 352-563-2744.
CF to host free estate planning seminar
The College of Central Florida Foundation will host a free estate planning seminar from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Webber Center at the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 S.W. College Road.
Attorney Samantha Shealy Rauba of McGraw, Rauba & Mutarelli will discuss how to protect your assets and maintain control of your estate and will cover strategies to fulfill your philanthropic desires.
Reservations are required. Email Traci Mason at the CF Foundation at masont@cf.edu to reserve your seat. To learn more about the CF Foundation, visit CF.edu/foundation.