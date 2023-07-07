Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Special requests (from the kiddos for craft projects): Feathers, stickers, rocks for painting and craft paints.
- Food items: White and brown sugar, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: Facial skincare products (cleanser, moisturizer, etc.), ethnic hair care products (Cantu, Shea Moisture, etc.), leave-in conditioner, Windex, children’s underwear sizes 2T-10 boys and girls, and women’s underwear sizes 5-10.
To make it easier to donate, CASA now has an Amazon Wishlist: https://a.co/c6Wobgs.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Kitty Palooza adoption event July 15
To celebrate National Adoption Week, various pet support and rescue organizations have been invited to the Kitty Palooza event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, in the Winn Dixie Plaza on Lecanto Highway in Lecanto.
Along with cats, kitties and rabbits ready for that special loving home there will be raffles, pet giveaways and the staff at Petsense will have a lunch barbeque ready for visitors.
Stop on by and find that new family member ready to move into your home and heart. For more information, call Precious Paws Rescue at 352-726-4700; leave a message and a volunteer will return your call.
Supervisor of Elections to be at Market at the Depot
The Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Market at the Depot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, located at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Register to vote, make changes to your voter record, update your signature or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available. If you are interested in having the elections office staff at your organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
Citrus Writers Club to meet
The Citrus Writers Club will meet at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, at the Hope Evangelical Church, 9425 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Meetings are for published and unpublished writers. There is no charge to attend.
For more information, contact Lorelie Boutin at 352-613-3988 or lorelielebrun@gmail.com.
HCA Citrus hospital to hold joint pain seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a joint pain seminar at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto.
“Relief for Hip, Knee and Shoulder Pain” will be guided by a physical therapist who will walk attendees through causes of joint pain, diagnosis and the variety of treatment options available.
Those who are experiencing joint pain, have difficulty standing or walking or who experience trouble with daily activity due to joint issues would benefit from this seminar.
A brief question-and-answer session will follow.
Seating is limited so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to reserve a seat.