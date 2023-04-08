Museum presents free Kids’ Crafternoon
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will host a free Kids’ Crafternoon, where children will create their own “Illustration Creations” at 1 p.m. April 15.
Staff will teach them how to create a 3D image from their favorite illustrated children’s book. All materials will be provided, just bring the best book in your bookcase.
Space is limited. Participants should pre-register by calling the museum. Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults during the entirety of the program.
For more information, call 352-341-6428 or email museum@citrusbocc.com. The museum is located at 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Nominations for new Aerie officers coming up
The Citrus Eagles No. 3992 announces that nominations for the Aerie officers for the 2023-24 term will be held at the regular membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Eagles club, 8733 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness.
You must be present at the meeting in order to be nominated. For more information, call 352-344-5337.
Volunteer Fair slated at community center
The Nature Coast Volunteer Center is hosting a Volunteer Fair from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Citrus Springs Community Center, 1570 W. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
Find an organization that matches your interests to begin volunteering for and make a difference in your community, make new friends and learn new skills.
The goal of NCVC is to expand services to the citizens of Citrus County and provide a rewarding volunteer experience. Volunteers are offered short-term or ongoing positions within a variety of local nonprofit organizations and agencies.
Animal Services suspending program
Citrus County Animal Services (CCAS) will not be accepting community cats for their Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate Return (TNVR) program on Tuesday, April 18. The program will resume the following Tuesday.
It is recommended that healthy cats found outside are left alone during the week services are suspended at the Shelter. Nationally, only 2 percent of cats are picked up by their owners when they end up in shelters but are up to 13 times more likely to make it home when allowed to remain in the community. Please allow these cats the best chance of finding their way home.
For more information, call 352-746-8200.
Citrus League of Women Voters to meet
The topic for the League of Women Voters of Citrus County’s meeting at 10 a.m. on April 11 is "Kids and Gun Safety in Florida." Rosemary Nilles, LWVCC board member, will be the speaker.
Nilles will discuss some ways to reduce the toll of gun violence that impacts today’s children. She will also talk about the League’s work with community organizations and agencies to share the simple message: keeping kids safe is an adult responsibility.
The meeting will be at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River. All interested persons are invited to come.
For more information, call 1-631-790-7933 or email lwvcc2013@gmail.com.
LWVCC monthly meetings will be held at the Coastal Regional Library for April, May and June. For more about the group, go to www.lwvcitrus.org or on Facebook at League of Women Voters of Citrus County.