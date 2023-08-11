Boating Safety Course Aug. 19 in Homosassa
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary of Homosassa is here to help you learn or refresh the necessary skills so you may have an amazing boating experience. Register to take the Coast Guard-approved “About Boating Safely” course, which is being offered to aid you in becoming an educated and improved boater.
Join their experienced team from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the West Citrus Community Center.
After successfully completing the test, students will be sent the Florida Safe Boaters card from FWC and possibly be eligible for discounts on boat insurance.
The course is being offered at a cost of $40, which includes a textbook, payable by cash or check prior to the course date. They apply a discount for family members sharing a book.
Location: West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa, FL 34448.
Space is limited so RSVP today by contacting Dee Imhoff at george.dooris@saintleo.edu, or https://tinyurl.com/2p9burfh.
Follow them on Facebook: facebook.com/groups/uscg aux154.
Knights to hold blood drive Saturday, Aug. 19
The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the traditional third Saturday, Aug. 19, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
There will be a complimentary continental breakfast and $20 E-gift cards for all donors. For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
Museum presents free Kids’ Crafternoon
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum presents free events for children on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
On Aug. 19, the museum will host a free Kids’ Crafternoon all about bees, in celebration of National Honeybee Day. Guest host Alice Herden, naturalist with Citrus County Parks & Recreation, will lead a lesson and provide related crafts.
Each event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m., and they are recommended for children ages 3 and up.
Since space is limited, parents and guardians should pre-register by calling the museum at 352-341-6428.
Children must be supervised by their accompanying adults during the entirety of this program. For information, email museum@citrusbocc.com or visit www.cccourthouse.org.
UF/IFAS Extension offers cooking class
The UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County Office is providing a free program on “Cooking for 1 or 2.” Find out how to easily plan, shop for and prepare meals for one or two. There will also be a cooking demonstration to show how easy it can be.
This free program will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
Pre-registration is appreciated. To register online, visit: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Air fryer/pressure cooking workshop on tap Aug. 23 in Lecanto
Do you have an electric pressure cooker or an air fryer and are not sure how to use it? UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County is holding a “Cooking Under Pressure” air fryer/pressure cooking workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 3650 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
This hands-on class will cover: different electric pressure cooker and air fryer models, appliance features, safety tips, additional equipment you can purchase and tricks to make cooking a breeze.
Participants will complete a recipe in an electric pressure cooker or air fryer and enjoy a meal together.
The cost for the workshop is $15 per person and pre-registration is required as class is limited to 12 participants.
For more information or to register, contact the UF/IFAS Extension Citrus County office at 352-527-5700.
Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/bdfpjt6v.