New Church Without Walls to hold yard sale
The New Church Without Walls will be holding a yard sale with lots of items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, located at the church, 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto.
Memorial dedication at Stage Stand Cemetery
The Homosassa River Garden Club will dedicate a memorial bench in memory of Rosemary “Mim” Brockett at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Historic Stage Stand Cemetery in Homosassa.
Brockett died Jan. 14, 2022. She was born in East Orange, New Jersey, and moved to Homosassa in 1993. She was very active in the community, belonging to various clubs and enjoying golf and tennis.
She joined the Homosassa River Garden Club in 1994, where she contributed generously of her time, talents and funds. She assisted Ruth Hawn and Gloria Peterson, who spearheaded the club’s effort to clean up and beautify Stage Stand Cemetery in 2005.
Since then, the cemetery has remained the club’s flagship project. In 2017, the club dedicated a Blue Star Memorial Marker at Stage Stand Cemetery which honors military veterans with funds provided by Brockett.
Alyssa’s Critters to host Meet and Greet
Alyssa’s Critters will be hosting a Community Meet and Greet from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, located at 8459 W. Oak St., Crystal River.
Come meet everyone and learn about their mission to care for the wildlife of Citrus and beyond. Alyssa’s Critters wants to meet the community, share all of the exciting things that are going on with their licensing and opening process, and meet potential volunteers.
For those who are interested in learning about volunteer opportunities, bring your resume to the event.
For more information, contact Alyssa Clossin, founder and president, at 727-401-9851 or AlyssaClossin1@gmail.com.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
Food items: Milk, butter, Cup-a-Soup, ramen noodles, oil of oregano and kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
Non-food items: Nail clippers, nail polish remover, children's underwear (all sizes), paper towels, sponges and AZO medication.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For information, email Kimberly Hauter at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
Free ABC of Dementia workshop May 5
The Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast will host a free ABC of Dementia workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5, located at 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane, Homosassa.
The program will also include “Care Grieving,” a presentation by Friends Program Manager Jonathan Beard.
Coping with Dementia president and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage said, “Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia.”
She adds, “Grief is a big part of the journey of dementia, so we are pleased to have this opportunity to team up with Mr. Beard to bring this important topic into focus.”
While the workshop speaks primarily to care partners, participants are encouraged to bring their loved ones who may have a dementia diagnosis.
The workshop is free, but reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or 352-249-1470.