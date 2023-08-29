Supervisor of Elections at the Depot on Saturday
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, the Supervisor of Elections office will be at the Market at the Depot at the Depot Pavilion, 300 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
Register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. Information to apply for election worker positions will also be available.
Those interested in having the elections office staff at an organization or business, contact Supervisor Maureen Baird.
For more election information, visit the website votecitrus.gov or contact the office at 352-564-7120.
USCG Auxiliary offering safe boating course
USCG Auxiliary of Crystal River presents the safe boating course “Boating Skills and Seamanship,” a comprehensive program meeting for nine evenings coming up.
The course will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Sept. 6 through Sept. 25, located at the USCG Auxiliary (sign on building), 501 SE Seventh Ave., Crystal River.
Cost is $50 and includes book, materials and instruction by certified Coast Guard Auxiliary instructors.
Upon satisfactory completion of the final test, students will be mailed the Florida Safe Boating card from Florida Fish and Wildlife. Many insurance companies recognize this card and offer discounts on boat insurance.
In this class, learn how to have a safe experience, as well as about the following topics: using a marine radio and how to make a call for emergency situations, required and suggested safety equipment for a boat, trailering a boat, the “highway” signs on the water, piloting a boat, the “rules of the road” (as they pertain to the water), safe handling of a boat, and specific Florida state regulations in relation to the waters, marine mammals, the environment and more.
For more information, contact Linda Jones at 352-503-6199 or LJones1501@gmail.com.
Learn about extreme weather with Kyle Hanson
Any native Floridian knows that hurricane season can be temperamental at best. Sometimes we get off easy, and other times can be an uphill battle against the elements. For anyone that’s been through storms in the past, you probably have a decent idea of when to buy your supplies and how to store them, but whether it’s your first hurricane or your fiftieth, there’s always something new to learn.
Join the Citrus County Library System in welcoming expert meteorologist Kyle Hanson from Bay News 9 as he gives us a peek behind the extreme weather curtain. Learn about the patterns and conditions that lead to a hurricane, as well as best practices for sheltering in place or evacuating.
Hanson will be presenting at two library branches on Thursday, Sept. 7. The first presentation will be at the Lakes Region branch in Inverness at 10:30 a.m., with the second presentation at the Coastal Region branch in Crystal River beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to ask the expert all your extreme weather prep questions.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or contact your nearest branch. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, and new services and resources available to the public, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Join Citrus Garden Club’s first meeting Sept. 7
The public is invited to join in the fun at the Citrus Garden Club’s first meeting for the 2023-24 season at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Whispering Pines Park Recreation Hall.
Meet new friends during the social and enjoy lots of yummy food prepared by members. Hostess will be Sandra Hume, past president for three years who has provided a table setting and delicious cake for the raffle.
The business part of the meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., followed by presentations on horticulture and native plants by master gardeners Jerry Lubowiecki and Shelby Jordan.
Mary Smalley will introduce guests to another of her “Nature’s Nuggets.” Floral design will be provided by Sandra Hume and critiqued by Vicky Ross.
Check out all the plants and assorted items at the raffle table, which will be raffled off after the program along with the share the wealth raffle.
For more information, call club president Lesly Smith at 307-256-3082.
Fire Safety for Seniors at library slated Sept. 11
On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, Citrus County Fire Rescue will provide a special presentation on Fire Safety for Seniors.
Fire prevention and emergency management training is essential to prevent and stop fires. The Fire Safety for Seniors presentation will discuss smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers and general fire home safety.
Fire is deadly no matter the size, and a house can become completely engulfed in flame within minutes. Make plans now to attend this life-saving seminar starting at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Homosassa Public Library.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events.
‘The Battle of Peleliu’ at Homosassa library
By September 1944, the juggernaut of U.S. military might had punctured the inner defense ring of the Japanese Pacific Empire and brought U.S. forces closer to the liberation of the Philippines. American planners targeted two islands in the Palau Island group – one of which was Peleliu – in an effort to secure MacArthur’s flank for his long-anticipated return to the Philippines. What ensued was a prolonged and bloody campaign that utterly ravaged the First Marine Division and bloodied the 81st Army Infantry Division.
Partake in a presentation on the course of the battle, key decisions made that affected its outcome and the legacy of the battle. Attendees will also see authentic uniforms and equipment of the participants of the battle. The program will occur on the 79th anniversary of the landings – Friday, Sept. 15, at 1:30 p.m. and will be held at the Homosassa Public Library.
Learn real history of pirates on Sept. 18
The Coastal Region Library invites everyone to come learn about pirates. Pirates are more than just buried treasure, peg-legs and eye patches. During the 1700s, pirates roamed the Atlantic and declared themselves “villains of all nations,” upending trade and dodging the law at all turns.
At 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, there will be a History Hour presentation as guests explore the lives of these swashbuckling seafarers. Learn what it was like day-to-day aboard a pirate ship and see why so many people took up a life under the Jolly Roger. Jack Sparrow and Long John Silver have nothing on the real pirates of the Caribbean.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citrus libraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region Branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
NSDAR to install Patriot Marker
The Fort Cooper Chapter, NSDAR cordially invites the public to attend the installation and dedication ceremony of the DAR America 250! Patriots Marker at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Inverness City Hall, 212 W. Main St.
This Patriot Marker is to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The DAR America 250! Patriot Marker project was established to raise public awareness of the men and women who achieved American independence.
Lunch will be served following the ceremony in the council chambers. Guests should RSVP by contacting Fawn McGee, regent, at 352-346-2158 or bobby mcgee_103@msn.com.
Coastal Region Book Club to meet
The Coastal Region Book Club will convene at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Coastal Region Library to discuss classic horror novels.
Participants can choose one of three books to read, and are invited to come make new friends and discuss why these books – and the genre of horror – are so popular. The month’s selections are: “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, “Dracula” by Bram Stoker and “The Castle of Otranto” by Horace Walpole
Limited physical copies of all titles are available through the library, while unlimited digital copies of all titles are available through the Libby App.
Library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about this program, visit the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region Branch at 352-795-3716.