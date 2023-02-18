Elks Ladies plan annual flea market
The Ladies of the Elks will be holding its annual LOE Flea Market from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the West Citrus Elks Lodge on Grover Cleveland Boulevard.
All are welcome, and there is no admission fee. Items for sale will include artwork, books, clothing, seasonal items, household items, tools and furniture.
Proceeds will go to local charities. Anyone desiring to donate items for the flea market or volunteer to assist with the sale may contact Terri Harrison at 352-410-9215.
Take Stock tournament for scholarships
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County will be hosting its first ever Cornhole Tournament from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Sugarmill Woods Country Club to raise money for scholarships for students in Citrus County.
They are looking for teams to participate in the tournament. The fee is $65 per team.
They are also offering three sponsorship opportunities: lane/title sponsor, court sponsor, and team sponsor.
To sign up or for more information, email Krista at kristad1127@gmail.com or call 352-344-0855.
Take Stock in Children of Citrus County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing scholarships, mentors and educational support to financially disadvantaged students in Citrus County. They currently serve 39 students.
Retired nurses group to gather Feb. 27
The Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Lane in Inverness.
The cost of the lunch is $17. We will also be collecting money for the charity of the speaker. Speaker will be Katie Lucas of HPH Hospice, talking about “What Your Loved Ones Need to Know.”
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email jlherron2@aol.com.
Supervisor of Elections offers scholarship
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association will offer four $1,200 scholarships for 2023 to college students, according to Citrus County Supervisor of Elections Maureen Baird.
Applicants must be registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a political science, public administration, business administration, or journalism/mass communication major and be at least a junior in college.
Students must be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida and have at least a “C” average or above for the previous year.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is March 10. Applications are available online at votecitrus.gov or may be picked up from the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections office, 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River.
Applications must be submitted to the election’s office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Each county will select one finalist to send to the FSE Scholarship Committee for consideration.
For more information, visit votecitrus.gov or call 352-564-7120.
Habitat sets orientation for March 11
Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County will host a Habitat homeownership orientation from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at its administrative office at 7768 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River. The administrative office is next to the Crystal River ReStore.
The orientation explains the qualification process and steps required to complete the program. Space is limited to 18 people.
As a courtesy, Habitat for Humanity asks that small children not accompany their parents to the orientation.
RSVP with Jessica Ebert at 352-563-2744 or emailfamilyservices@habitatcc.org.