Veterans in the Classroom program
Registration for the Oct. 30-Nov. 10 Veterans in the Classroom (VITC) program is currently open to Citrus County veterans. The program allows veterans to give presentations about their military service to Citrus County school children.
Veterans interested in participating in this event are required to register on the Citrus County School District website citrus schools.org.
On the website, scroll down to the red circles. Click the arrow right or left to find the “Veterans in the Classroom” flag icon. Then click on the icon to read about the VITC program and complete the registration process. Registration closes on Sept. 24.
Chamber: Apply now for Fire Up Citrus!
The Citrus County Chamber of Commerce is looking for members of the community to submit their presentation idea for the 2023 Fire Up Citrus! event on Oct. 12 at the Valerie Theatre.
This fast-paced and thrilling event spotlights 12 of the top ideas submitted with the goal to “light a fire” for something new in Citrus County. From new educational opportunities, desired business or attraction endeavors, to arts and culture venues, this event offers the stage for innovation to shine and the community to say, “What if?”
Celebrate National Voter Registration Day
In celebration of National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, Sept. 19, the public is invited to the Supervisor of Elections office at 1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River. They want to provide the community with the opportunity to register to vote or update their voter information.
National Voter Registration Day is the nation’s largest nonpartisan civic holiday. It is dedicated to celebrating our democracy by registering as many eligible Americans to vote as possible. Supervisor Maureen Baird encourages all eligible Citrus County residents to register to vote for the 2024 Elections.
Car show to be held Sept. 30 in Inverness
There will be an open car show on Saturday, Sept. 30, presented by The Citrus Mopars Car Club, located at Wallace Brooks Park, 328 E. Dampier St., Inverness. Registration is from 8 to 10 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m.
There will be food, music, 50/50 and door prizes. More than 30 awards to be presented.
Pre-registration is $20; day-of registration is $25, and display-only is $15 but must be pre-registered.
Contact Mike Bonadonna for information at 352-341-1019.
Free sign language classes offered
Free classes are offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs beginning Monday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. Both ELS and ALS are taught by a trained instructor. These classes are open to the public and no church affiliation is needed.
For information, call the church office at 352-489-1688. North Oak is at the intersection of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs.