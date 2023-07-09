Purple Heart meeting slated July 18
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway (County Road 491), Lecanto, approximately a half-mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of CR 491.
All combat-wounded veterans, as well as parents, lineal descendants, spouses and siblings of living or deceased Purple Heart recipients are invited to attend the meeting and to become a Chapter 776 member.
To learn more about Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 MOPH or to become a member, visit the Chapter 776 website at www.citruspurpleheart.org, Chapter 776 Facebook page or call 352-382-3847.
Nature Coast Anglers to meet
The Nature Coast Anglers (NCA) July meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on July 10 at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa.
The meeting will feature Captain Marrio Castello of Tall Tails Charters. His talk will cover information about his equipment and his techniques for fishing on the Nature Coast area.
Interested in becoming a member of the Nature Coast Anglers? Contact them at NCAboard2023@gmail.com or more club information can be found on the Nature Coast Anglers Facebook page.
Trump Club 45 to meet
The Citrus Trump Club 45 will meet on Tuesday, July 11, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., at the Realtors Association building located at 714 Scarboro Ave., Lecanto.
The keynote speaker will be investigative reporter Laura Loomer speaking on the importance of re-electing Donald Trump as the next president of the United States.
For any questions, contact Billy Cayce at 352-322-3097.
Citrus County Genealogical Society to meet
The Citrus County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. on July 11 by Zoom and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, 3474 W. Southern St., Lecanto.
The speaker will be Claudia Breland and she will be talking about "Beyond Ancestry.com: Searching for Your Ancestors Online." She will be talking about many other resources that can supplement the information you have on your family and fill in the missing pieces. Guests are welcome to attend. For the link, contact Mary Ann Machonkin at himary@tampabay.rr.com.
Library to host talk on Gettysburg
For three sweltering days in July 1863, the nation witnessed two massive armies clash in a cataclysmic battle in the fields that encircled a small town in Pennsylvania called Gettysburg. The Battle of Gettysburg was massive in terms of men engaged and casualties – more than 58,000 men were killed, wounded or missing after the fighting concluded on July 3, 1863.
To this day, historians debate the true impact of the battle on the war as opposed to the romanticism and legacy of the battle. Nonetheless, the Battle of Gettysburg was a major event in the American Civil War, and its impact has enthralled subsequent generations.
Partake in a presentation of the Battle of Gettysburg at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at the Homosassa Public Library and see authentic uniforms, gear and equipment of the time period.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.