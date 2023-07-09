Purple Heart meeting slated July 18 

Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway (County Road 491), Lecanto, approximately a half-mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of CR 491.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle