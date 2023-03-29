'Sing Peace' on tap from concert choir
The Citrus Community Concert Choir will present "Sing Peace." The musical pieces were chosen specifically pointing to peace.
The concerts will begin at 3 p.m. both days, April 1 and 2.
There are two venues to choose from for this concert, which has admission of $10 for adults. Students are admitted free of charge. Proceeds help fund the choir's scholarship program.
The concert on April 1 will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 935 S. Crystal Glen Drive, Lecanto, and April 2 at First Presbyterian Church, 206 Washington Ave., Inverness.
For more information, go online to citruschoir.com or visit the Facebook page.
Kiwanis of West Citrus to meet
Kiwanis of West Citrus now meets at 6 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Oysters Restaurant in Crystal River, 606 SE. U.S. Highway 19.
If you have an interest in serving the children of the community, you are welcome to attend and learn more about the organization.
A garage sale is planned for April 29 at the American Legion on U.S. Highway 41. Proceeds will be used for projects and scholarships for children and students in Citrus County.
Abuse shelter seeks donations
The Citrus County Abuse Shelter Association (CASA) is in need of:
- Food items: Eggs, butter, cooking oil, kid-friendly snacks and drinks (Gatorade, juice).
- Non-food items: 13-gallon trash bags, gallon Ziploc bags, hair care products, face care products, shaving cream and countertop ice maker.
The next time you’re out shopping, pick up some extra supplies and drop them off at the CASA Outreach office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1100 E. Turner Camp Road, Inverness. Shelter needs can also be dropped off at their alternative drop off location, Carol's Interiors and Floors, 6410 S. Suncoast Blvd. in Homosassa.
For more information, email Kimberly Martini at kimberly@casafl.org.
If interested in volunteering, call 352-344-8111 or download the Volunteer Application at casafl.org. Completed applications can be emailed to marilynn@casafl.org.
April Pools Day for water safety education
The Nature Coast Water Safety Coalition is proud to present April Pools Day: Water Safety and Children’s Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Bicentennial Park Pool in Crystal River.
This event is hosted in partnership with Citrus County Parks & Recreation, YMCA of Citrus County, Cayla’s Coats and the Florida Department of Health. Families will learn about water safety with drown prevention, lifejackets and boating safety, be able to interact with water rescue stations and learn about swimming lessons offered at the local pools.
Each person attending must be registered to participate. For more information about this and other Bicentennial Pool events, call 352-795-1478. To register online, visit anc.apm.activecommunities.com/citruscountyparks/home.
Christian Women's Connection to meet
The next Homosassa Christian Women's Connection meeting will be at 10 a.m. on April 11 at the Sugarmill Woods Country Club, 1 Douglas St., Homosassa.
RSVP no later than April 4 to Christine at 727-247-6618 (call or text). Brunch will be served for $15.