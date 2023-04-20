Speakers Bureau presentations available
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots, nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering citizens to fully participate in our democracy.
There are many new issues facing us today, which can be challenging and confusing. The League of Women Voters has been providing numerous educational opportunities to communities nationwide for more than 100 years.
The League of Women Voters of Citrus County (LWVCC) has volunteers who are ready to give presentations to community groups on the following topics: understanding school choice, gun safety in Florida, voter empowerment 2022, ranked choice voting, affordable housing, balance of powers, civics, civility and critical thinking, Florida government, fracking in Florida, healthcare, importance of U.S. courts, juvenile justice in Florida, Lock it Up Program, national popular vote, News: separating fact from fiction, Plastics: refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, women’s suffrage, your voice, your power, your vote, voter suppression then and now, and why public education.
They will bring a PowerPoint presentation with the latest information and research. To arrange for a speaker, contact Vicky Iozzia at vickyiozzia@gmail.com to receive a registration form to plan for the presentation.
HPH Hospice seeks volunteers
HPH Hospice in Lecanto, a Chapters Health affiliate, needs volunteers willing to share their time with a patient at home, an assisted living or skilled nursing facility.
Caregivers spend their waking hours caring for their loved ones. However, at times, they need to run errands, go to the doctor or just get out of the house for a while.
Those in a facility may not have any family members and get very lonely. When someone has a life-limiting illness, as time goes on, friends stop coming by because they just don’t know what to say anymore.
Patients can feel isolated and just want someone to sit with them, talk with them or watch TV with them so they don’t feel so alone. HPH needs volunteers throughout the county; however, currently there is a huge need in the Homosassa area.
Volunteers do not provide personal care, only companionship and would always be in a safe environment. For questions or more information, call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses to meet
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness. The cost for lunch is $18.
The speaker for April is Sally Shephard from Kidney Smart, talking about how the kidneys work and the causes of kidney disease and treatment options.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email her at jlherron2@aol.com.
Museum to host Coffee and Conversations
The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum will welcome Dr. Ramona Caponegro to speak at their upcoming Coffee and Conversations event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, at 1 Courthouse Square, Inverness.
Dr. Caponegro will introduce the man behind the Caldecott Medal book award’s name: 19th-century illustrator Randolph Caldecott, explaining the importance of the award by examining some of the winners over the award’s 85-year history.
As a member of the 2023 Caldecott Medal selection committee, Dr. Caponegro will also give her insider insight into the selection process of recipients today.
For more information, call 352-341-6428 or email museum@citrusbocc.com.
AARP smart driver course to be held
To be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, there will be an AARP Smart Driver Course led by instructor Phillip Mulrain at the Homosassa Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
Those who complete the course will receive a three-year insurance discount as state mandated for more than 50 years.
To register, call 352-628-7633.
Courses for Citrus County can be found on the website at AARP.com. Follow the prompts for the Smart Driver Course.